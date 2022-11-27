Read full article on original website
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Letitia Wright says her 5-year-old sister's teachers have sent her home from class asking about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' spoilers
When her sister starting asking questions, Wright said, "You're 5. You need to focus on coloring or something. Don't worry about what's happening."
'Wakanda Forever' writer says Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o were considered for new Black Panther
Writer Joe Robert Cole says Marvel "kicked around" ideas for Winston Duke or Lupita Nyong'o suiting up as the new Black Panther in "Wakanda Forever."
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Angela Bassett's Performance Routinely Left Letitia Wright In Awe In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LGBTQ Scene Reportedly Cut for Kuwait Release
An LGBTQ scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly been cut from the Marvel film's Kuwait release. The Black Panther sequel has a few different subplots, including the introductions of Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams, and Wakanda mourning the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, when a project includes LGBTQ content, there is the possibility it can and will be stripped once it's released overseas. This appears to be the case with Wakanda Forever, as a very short affectionate scene between Michaela Coel's Aneka and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was removed in Kuwait.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’
Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star breaks down one of the movie’s most emotional scenes
Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. It’s perhaps a bold move to narrow down any one of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s scenes to the single most emotional one in the film; boasting several meaty character arcs, an overarching theme of grief, and a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that could shatter the steeliest of tear ducts, it isn’t so much an emotional roller coaster as an emotional rocket ship moving at lightspeed.
Winston Duke Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Is More Real After Loss of His Mother: 'It's Tough'
Winston Duke is understanding of the loss experienced by Chadwick Boseman's widow after the death of his mother. "What's been powerful here is we're all going through a lot of loss. I lost my mom recently, two weeks ago," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor, 35, tells PEOPLE at a New York City screening Tuesday. "It's tough."
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
