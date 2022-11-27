MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Monson on Sunday, Sunday was the second day of The Monson Arts Council’s 43rd annual Holiday Craft Fair.

The fair presented 70 artisans, crafters, and non-profit organizations, who all offer a variety of items. The crafters were located in four buildings in downtown Monson.

They set up in Memorial Hall, the House of Art, and the Universalist and Methodist Churches. All locations offered a wide variety of gifts, decorations, and collectibles, including stained glass, candles, clothing, holiday decorations, jewelry, quilts, pottery, and much more.

