ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I will remember his smile forever’ – Singer Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6eUF_0jOwvZZi00

A Wales fan who died while on a trip to the World Cup in Qatar had a smile that will be remembered forever, according to singer Dafydd Iwan.

The Welsh folk musician, whose Yma o Hyd anthem is Wales’s official tournament song, was among those paying tribute to Kevin Davies, from Pembrokeshire .

The 62-year-old is said to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital in Doha following Wales’s match against Iran , where he later died.

It is understood to have been a medical incident and that he did not attend the 2-0 defeat, but instead remained at his apartment after feeling ill.

Mr Davies had travelled to the World Cup with his son and friends.

His family are hoping to flying him back to Wales on Monday, according to the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) Cymru.

Mr Iwan wrote a tribute in Welsh on Twitter, which translates as: “Very sad to hear today about the death of Kevin.

“A heartfelt Welshman, and one of the dearest.

“I will remember his smile forever, the incandescent smile I saw here in Doha the day before he died.

“Much love to his family in their longing.”

FSA Cymru’s Paul Corkrey told the PA news agency: “The son and his friends are hoping to fly back home today and they’re hopeful of flying Kevin back to Wales tomorrow.

“There’s been a lot of support for them, so, despite having to spend hours in the police station and hospital sorting things out, which is pretty normal, things have been pushed through pretty quickly and that’s probably to do with support from outside agencies.

“We’ve seen so many tributes left to Kevin on social media, he was obviously a lovely guy and someone who will be missed.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it has been supporting Mr Davies’ family.

Officials believe more than 2,500 Wales fans have made the trip to Qatar for the tournament.

Their numbers have been bolstered by fans already in the region arriving on shuttle flights to watch Wales take part in a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales’ next goal is to go beyond World Cup group stage – Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts says Wales can use their painful World Cup experience in Qatar to qualify from the group stage at the tournament one day.Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years ultimately ended in disappointment as they finished bottom of Group B with only one point from three games.It was the first time Wales have failed to make the knockout stage in four major tournament appearances.Wales reached the last eight of the 1958 World Cup, the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and the round of 16 at Euro 2020.Roberts said: “We have a lot of different emotions. In the dressing room,...
The Independent

Who is protecting the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visit Boston?

When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.In the US, the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) is responsible for the protection of Prince William and Princess Catherine during their three-day trip to Massachusetts, their first visit to America since 2014.They coordinate with UK protection services and the palaces to arrange for coverage during visits by senior royals.Agents from the DSS spoke with ABC News about the role of the agency and the process of arranging security for the royal couple.Andrew...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Is anyone really surprised by racist remarks at the palace?

I’m not sure what it’s going to take for the royal family to confront and address its racism. Or if, indeed, that is even possible when it is founded on structures of supremacy and privilege.We know that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was widely vilified and ridiculed by parts of the UK press and public after publicly speaking out about her experiences during that famous Oprah interview last March.But today marks the first time in recent years that a palace staff member has left their role over racism allegations.Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned after it emerged...
The Independent

‘Utterly delightful’ William and Kate photographed flying commercial to Boston for climate ceremony

William and Kate eschewed high carbon-emitting private jet travel for a commercial flight to Boston today for events to highlight the climate crisis. The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, were captured in cell phone pictures by a fellow traveler on the British Airways plane which landed on Wednesday afternoon in the Massachusetts city.The images were shared by Tiffany Chan, a reporter at WBZ. “FIRST GLIMPSE! Passengers on the British Airways flight to Boston said the Royal couple was ‘utterly delightful’. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke briefly to the others in first...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Prince William’s resemblance to Princess Diana in viral video stuns fans: ‘Spitting image’

Royal fans are doing a double take after a video showing the Prince of Wales’ uncanny resemblance to the late Princess Diana went viral online.The video, which has 4.5m views on TikTok, compares Prince William’s expression to his mother’s in what many commenters are calling “the Spencer look”.In the first clip, a 16-year-old Prince William is seen attending a christening ceremony for his cousin and godson, Prince Konstantine Alexios Of Greece. The heir to the throne holds a still expression, as he glances up to the ceiling while keeping his head down. The video cuts to a clip of...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

Royal aide quits after black guest at Palace asked where she really came from

The late Queen’s lady in waiting has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she “really came from”.Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.A source has confirmed to the PA news agency that the person who made the remarks was Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.Ngozi Fulani,...
The Independent

Kate and William make first public appearance in Boston after he reprimanded his godmother over racist comments

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance in Boston after William reprimanded his own godmother for racist comments that led to her resignation.William and Kate were welcomed by the Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker as they arrived for their United States tour at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday.Their touchdown in the US, for their first foreign trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, came just hours after Buckingham Palace became embroiled in the racism row involving Lady Susan Hussey.The couple, who have not visited the US since 2014, will attend an awards ceremony...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

William & Kate news - live: Prince and Princess of Wales sit courtside at NBA game after arriving in Boston

Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in the US for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, last visited America in 2014 when they attended events in New York and Washington, DC.Landing in Boston on Wednesday, the couple will attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up and visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.The media spotlight on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

World Cup: Pressure builds as teams fight for last spots in Round of 16

The pressure is on at World Cup 2022 as teams fight for the last spots in the Round of 16.Group D action in the afternoon saw Australia beat Denmark 1-0 to claim a spot in the competition’s knockout stages.Tunisia pulled off a shock defeat against France, but it will be Les Bleus who make it to the last-16.Poland lost 0-2 to Argentina in Group C, but both teams will progress to the next stage as Poland has fewer yellow cards than Mexico.Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 to Mexico - both teams are going home.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated‘Brave’ England fan celebrates World Cup goal in sea of Welsh fans in CardiffEngland fans dine in Qatari mansion after owner spots Premier League shirt
The Independent

Czeslaw Michniewicz admits his ‘heart stopped’ in Poland’s loss to Argentina

Head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz admitted his “heart stopped” during Poland’s 2-0 defeat to Argentina – a result which saw his side scrape into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference.With Group C on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed as group winners after Lionel Messi...
The Independent

‘Whole new level of grief’ for family as double murder probe launched over Britons missing in Costa del Sol

The relative of a father and son who went missing on Spain’s Costa Del Sol three years ago has described a “whole new level of grief” as British police launched a double murder investigation into their disappearance.Danny and Liam Poole – aged 46 and 22 – vanished in Estepona in April 2019 after reportedly flying from Gatwick to Malaga with £20,000 in their luggage, and some of their relatives fear they may have fallen victim to a drug deal which turned sour.The Superior Court of Andalucia previously told The Sun that the case had been closed in September 2019 due...
The Independent

Artist to have first UK show after she and museum win £110k prize

A Tanzanian-born artist whose work explores racism and the marginalisation of women has said she is “honoured” she will have her first UK museum show after winning a major art prize.The Freelands Foundation has announced Edinburgh-based Everlyn Nicodemus and National Galleries of Scotland as the winners of the seventh annual Freelands Award.The award is an annual £110,000 prize which enables a UK public arts institution to present a solo exhibition, including new work, by a mid-career woman artist whose work may not have previously received the recognition it deserves.The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh will present Nicodemus’s...
The Independent

Is Costa Rica vs Germany on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Costa Rica have got form when it comes to sending illustrious nations home from World Cups and their coach Luis Fernando Suarez says it might be something in the Los Ticos genes.The Central Americans were given no chance when they were drawn with Italy and England eight years ago in Brazil but ended up topping the group as the two heavyweights went home. Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals that year, losing to the Netherlands on penalties.Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point...
The Independent

Minister warns against ‘casual racism’ as Palace embroiled in race row

A Government minister has said there is “a lot of casual racism” around when asked about “unacceptable” remarks from the late Queen’s lady in waiting to a black charity boss.Tech minister Paul Scully said there are “ways and means” of going about inquiring about someone’s heritage after Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, challenged Ngozi Fulani on where she “really came from”.Lady Susan resigned from the household and apologised after making the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to Ms Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, at a royal reception on Tuesday.The campaigner shared a rundown of the conversation,...
The Independent

NHS ‘winter war rooms’ go live across England

More than 40 NHS “traffic control centres” have gone live across England with the aim of getting patients into beds more quickly and managing demand.The “winter war rooms” will use data to respond to pressures on the health system, with staff able to divert ambulances away from full hospitals to ones with more capacity.Data, including A&E performance and waiting times, staffing levels, ambulance response times and bed occupancy, will all be examined by staff, who will include senior medics.The idea is that the 42 centres, which were first announced as part of a wider winter plan in October, will be...
The Independent

William backs godmother’s decision to resign over remarks to black charity boss

The Prince of Wales has backed the decision of his godmother Lady Susan Hussey to apologise and resign from the royal household after she repeatedly questioned a black British-born charity boss about where she “really came from”.The incident, which left the monarchy being accused of “institutional racism”, has overshadowed the first day of William and Kate’s visit to America to stage the prince’s Earthshot Prize award ceremony.Boston is hosting the environmental prize aimed at recognising and rewarding initiatives to “repair” the planet, and the couple launched the countdown to Friday’s event by lighting up the city’s landmarks green.👋 Boston, what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

948K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy