World Cup 2022: Who’s playing on day eight and what results to expect

It's day eight of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar (27 November) and today's schedule is packed with a number of important games.

Spain and Germany face off in group E, as well as a major game from Costa Rica who take on Japan , hoping to secure a back-to-back win.

Over in group F, Belgium are playing Morocco, and Croatia take on Canada, as places in the knockout stages of the tournament edge closer.

Since Germany’s shock 2-1 defeat to Japan, today's match against a strong Spanish side will be crucial.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.