The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 44-41 in a preseason scrimmage at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, November 29th. The Warriors had 8 players with 2 boys injured. The defending State Class A Champions served notice that they would be contenders in 2022-23, even without the Flagg twins (Cooper and Ace) who had transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida.

NEWPORT, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO