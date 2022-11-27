Read full article on original website
NASA Kids Day connects students with role models to peruse STEM career
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, NASA Independent Verification and Validation Facility (IV&V) hosted the 20th annual NASA Kids Day. The event is a part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to get younger generations interested in science, technology engineering or math (STEM) careers. Throughout the two-day event, hundreds of middle school-aged kids got to fly drones, shoot rockets and […]
KTSM
El Paso-Juarez business leaders pursue unified trade agenda
If Cindy Ramos-Davidson had her way, she would put many of the border’s movers and shakers on an airplane and fly them to Washington, D.C.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal Thomas: Biden's misplaced emphasis on one gun
We now know at least one of the priorities of the Biden administration during the remaining weeks Democrats control the House of Representatives. The president says he would try to “get rid of assault weapons.” Speaking to reporters at his Nantucketholiday house, Biden said: “The idea (that) we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”
