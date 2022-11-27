ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LISTEN: Florida Prof Forecasts Lean Budgets for Holiday Shoppers

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GY4uX_0jOwtcLR00

TAMPA -- Holiday shoppers are making leaner budgets this year, according to one expert.

University of South Florida economics professor Michael Snipes PhD says that although last month's numbers showed the inflation rate going down slightly, it's still enough to make consumers wary. Snipes says inflation has been running at an annual rate of 9 percent in the Tampa Bay area. It's down to around 8 percent, but that doesn't mean lower prices, just a slower rate of increase.

Snipes says toy prices are up around 15 percent, and so is the cost of travel. He adds that food and energy costs are two of the biggest drivers of inflation, and traveling to see family members can push prices up during the holiday season.

The professor thinks one way to save money is to use parties and gatherings instead of heavy gift-giving.

Listen to an interview with Dr. Snipes below:

Photo: Canva

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest person in Tampa Bay is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at the wealthiest person in Tampa Bay, Ronald Wanek, and his charitable efforts. So let's take a quick look at his story.
cw34.com

Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus

Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar

November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
TAMPA, FL
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program

Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseereports.com

National Report: Florida Real Estate Markets Lead in Price Increases

The metropolitan market housing prices have increased during the third quarter of the year, despite mortgage rates approaching 7% and decreasing sales. Forty-six percent of the 185 tracked metro areas registered double-digit price increases, down from 80% in the second quarter of this year according to the National Association of Realtors.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy