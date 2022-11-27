ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense reigns as Whitharral football knocks off Balmorhea to advance to state semifinals

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

HERMLEIGH — Who says all six-man football is high-scoring?

Whitharral showed Saturday what a stout defense can do for a team: guide the way to the state semifinals.

The Panthers pitched a first-half shutout, thanks in part to pivotal goal-line plays by freshman Brent Robinson, en route to a 34-20 win over Balmorhea in the Region I-1A Division II final at Spieker Stadium. The result sets up a matchup against No. 1 Benjamin with a trip to the state championship on the line.

"I can't even explain (the emotions)," first-year Whitharral coach Jeremy Holt said. "I'm so ecstatic for these guys. These guys have been working so hard. They've been through so much. They've had so many coaches over the past several years. I'm blessed to come in and be able to coach these guys.

"They've sold out to me, and there's nothing better than that. That right there is the win."

The teams were locked in a scoreless draw, preserved by an end-zone interception by Robinson, before Shamadrick Weaver had one of the afternoon's few explosive plays. The senior spread back ran for a 67-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive, slipping away from tackle attempt after tackle attempt to put the Panthers on the board.

"Coach just said, 'Keep running,' and that's all I did," Weaver said. "Just run as hard as you can and it'll pay off."

That proved to be the only score of the opening half, but not without more of Robinson's heroics. After the Bears converted a fourth-and-11 to the Whitharral 1-yard line, Robinson stuffed a run by standout spread back Tomas Contreras as the second quarter expired.

Holt complimented the play of Robinson and fellow ninth-grader Victor Saenz, another mainstay on the Panthers defense.

"We have two great freshmen on the team," Holt said. "They have stepped up. Earlier in the season I said, 'All right, it's time to stop playing like freshmen.' And they have stepped up and accepted the challenge."

Robinson showed his offensive skill with a 38-yard burst up the middle that put Whitharral up 18-0 in the third quarter. Then, Balmorhea (11-2) had a rally.

Contreras and Landon Lopez rushed for TDs on consecutive drives to pull the Bears within 18-14. But Balmorhea couldn't come up with the defensive stop it needed.

Contreras' second score cut the Bears' deficit to 26-20 with 5:39 left, but Weaver delivered a dagger. On fourth-and-9, the senior ran for a 21-yard TD to extend Whitharral's lead to 14.

"Shamadrick is very explosive," Holt said, "and at any moment can break open an offensive run and take something to the house. It just keeps the defense on their toes. They can't fall asleep, and they have to be ready. But we've got such a group of kids that are so explosive, you just can't key on him. … When we all work together, it opens up things for everybody."

Next will be the Panthers' biggest test.

Whitharral will tangle with Benjamin, which has held the top ranking in 1A D-II all season. The Mustangs (12-0) have won 10 games via mercy rule, with one of the four-quarter contests a 61-30 decision over D-I semifinalist Loraine.

For now, the Panthers are reveling in their first semifinal berth since 2006. Holt marked the feat by donning a Santa Claus hat postgame to signal the upcoming calendar change.

"Playing December football is a special thing," Holt said. "We want to celebrate it with these kids and have a little fun with them."

REGION I-1A DIVISION II FINAL

Whitharral 34, Balmorhea 20

Whitharral 0 8 10 16 — 34

Balmorhea 0 0 14 6 — 20

SCORING SUMMARY

Second quarter

WHI — Shamadrick Weaver 67 run (Jack Griffin kick), 5:42

Third quarter

WHI — Griffin 33 field goal, 8:34

WHI — Brent Robinson 38 run (kick failed), 3:43

BAL — Tomas Contreras 50 run (kick failed), 2:51

BAL — Landon Lopez 1 run (Wayne Witcher kick), 0:15

Fourth quarter

WHI — Ryan McDaniel 1 pass from Jeryn Ellerd (Griffin kick), 6:55

BAL — Contreras 23 run (kick failed), 5:39

WHI — Weaver 21 run (Griffin kick), 2:15

