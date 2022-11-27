Read full article on original website
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
thepostnewspaper.net
Former Friendswood football star Tyler Page
Was selected to the CSC All-Academic Team. Page, who transferred from SMU to Appalachian State, caught 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season for the Mountaineers, who finished the regular season 6-6 and will be bowl bound when the 2022-23 bowl schedule is announced on Sunday, December 4.
thepostnewspaper.net
Dickinson’s Tramon Mark is part of a University of Houston basketball team
That opens the week atop the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll. The Cougars are ranked #1 for the first time since the 1982-83 team ended the regular season atop the poll before losing to North Carolina State in the national championship game. The 82-83 Coogs also had a local player on the roster as La Marque’s Alvin Franklin was a freshman on the famed “Phi Slamma Jamma” squad that included future Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.
A first look at Bad Astronaut Brewing, the newest brewery to hit Houston
Led by Karbach veterans, Bad Astronaut Brewing is opening in the Northside in two weeks.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Food & Drink Events in Houston This Month: December 2022
Dine on delicious dishes and enjoy our picks for the top food and drink events taking place around Houston in December 2022. ‘Tis the season for all things holiday and this month, Houston is the gift that keeps on giving. From nostalgic Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bars and a Harry Potter...
KHOU
'Where there’s a will there’s a way' | How a Houston-area businessman saved Super Feast
A truck carrying hundreds of turkeys from Nebraska to Houston broke down. Those turkeys were lost but Tanweer Ahmed wasn't going to let that ruin the holiday.
iheart.com
12 Years Ago Today a Legendary Houston Sports Moment Occurred
Cartland Finnegan was one of the most hated opponents to ever play a Houston sports team. On this day in 2010, Andre Johnson adding to his hall of fame career with one of the most legendary knockouts in sports history.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
Sampson, Houston ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
HOUSTON — Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Woodland Heights
In our series of Must Do Things Around Greater Houston, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of neighborhoods to bring you five fun, tasty, and enticing reasons you should give each a visit. The neighborhood of Woodlands Heights is small but mighty, rocking bars, restaurants, parks and...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
The Importance Of Martin Maldonado
We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
cw39.com
Texas on the tail end of a potential tornado outbreak | See the tornado probability map
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered showers are back in Houston today, but there’s also a very slight chance of a few strong to severe storms in the afternoon, mainly northeast of Houston. Southeast Texas is on the far southern end of a rare-for-November severe weather outbreak setup. The Storm...
