Saints vs 49ers big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 12 showdown

The Saints are desperate to get their season back on the right track with back-to-back wins for the first time all season, but the 49ers have other ideas.

San Francisco is surging on a three-game winning streak of its own and features an array of playmakers that could be the best in the NFL. Can they get it done?

Scroll below for all the info you'll need to follow the game, plus a live score graphic and big-play updates.

THE GAME | Saints (4-7) at 49ers (6-4)

- When : 3:25 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27

- Where : Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

- Betting : 49ers -8.5

- TV : Fox

- Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-105.3 & the Audacy app

- Pregame : Fans First Take with Jeff Nowak & Steve Geller, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Countdown to Kickoff with Bobby Hebert & Kristian Garic, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

━━━━

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH : WR Chris Olave led the Saints with five receptions for 102 yards, including a 53-yard TD catch in Week 11. He has three games with 100-plus yards receiving, the most among rookies. His 51 catches for 760 yards receiving leads all rookies in both categories.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH : QB Jimmy Garoppolo matched his career high last week with four TD passes. Garoppolo has thrown at least two TD passes in five of his past six games and has gone three straight starts in the same season without an interception for the first time in his career.

KEY MATCHUP: Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk vs. 49ers DE Nick Bosa. Ramczyk has been one of the top right tackles in the league the past few seasons, but will have his hands full this week. Bosa plays both sides but spends more time rushing against right tackles. He has at least one sack in all but one game he has played this season and ranks second in the NFL with 10 1/2.

SERIES NOTES : Five of the past six meetings in this series have been played in New Orleans. ... The Saints won their only trip to Levi’s Stadium 41-23 in 2016. ... San Francisco’s previous home win in the series came in the 2011 playoffs when the Niners beat the Saints 36-32 in the divisional round. ... Garoppolo threw four TD passes in his previous game against the Saints in 2019.

INJURY REPORT

SAINTS

- Out: S J.T. Gray (hamstring); DE Payton Turner (ankle); LB Pete Werner (ankle)

- Questionable: DE Marcus Davenport (calf); DE Cam Jordan (eye); CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen); LG Andrus Peat (triceps); RB Mark Ingram (knee)

49ERS

- Out: DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle); DB Jason Verrett (knee)

- Questionable: DE Samson Ebukam (quad/achilles)

━━━━

THE SCORE

Refresh page for latest updates

━━━━

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Associated Press contributed to this report