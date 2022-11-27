ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is looking for at least 400 volunteers to ring the bells of the red kettles this holiday season. The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has started, with close to 50 kettles at retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says only 22% of kettle ringing volunteer jobs have been filled. They’re asking for more volunteers to work 2-3 hour shifts over the next four weeks.

