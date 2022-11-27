Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
‘Dellarious’ shop expands in Rochester Public Market
The original blue building is the workshop, and the yellow building next door is for retail.
WHEC TV-10
Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
WHEC TV-10
More than $1 million raised for local non-profits on Giving Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Way of Greater Rochester held an online fundraiser for over 500 Rochester-area non-profits on Giving Tuesday, which is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Community members donated more than $1 million to local non-profits for ROC the Day, a 24-hour event. Those donations came...
WHEC TV-10
City is asking residents to complete survey to study health disparities and needs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has started the Community Total Health and Wellness Initiative to better understand health disparities in Rochester and the health needs of the communities. Part of the initiative is a survey for city residents about their health needs. You can fill it out...
Rochester organizations gather for community supply drive
The goal is to provide materials via donations — to distribute to those in need in our community.
WHEC TV-10
Blackfriars and Borinquen Dance Theatre are among recipients of state arts funding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Part of the New York State budget for the next fiscal year, $45 million of taxpayer money, will be given out to support the arts. Most of that money is going to organizations in New York City but several of the recipients are here in the Finger Lakes and Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is looking for at least 400 volunteers to ring the bells of the red kettles this holiday season. The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has started, with close to 50 kettles at retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says only 22% of kettle ringing volunteer jobs have been filled. They’re asking for more volunteers to work 2-3 hour shifts over the next four weeks.
WHEC TV-10
Researchers at RIT release study to help spot fake reviews on Amazon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays coming up fast, faculty at RIT are working to get you the tools to shop smart. Researchers at the Saunders College of Business released a new study on detecting fake Amazon reviews. That study, called, Detecting Fake Review Buyers Using Network Structure: Direct...
13 WHAM
First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
The Distillery holds week of promotions, discounts for first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week.” The week runs from Sunday, November 27 through Sunday, December 4, and features eight days of special discounts, giveaways, and promotions for local first responders. Local businesses donated more than $2,000 in gift cards. two-thousand-dollars […]
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
WHEC TV-10
Jefferson Avenue pharmacy busy filling prescriptions after Walgreens closed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been three weeks now since Walgreens closed on Thurston Road in Rochester. It was one of the few remaining pharmacies in the area, and already the community is feeling the effects of its departure. But it’s not all bad news. News10NBC talked to a...
WHEC TV-10
Susan B. Anthony House is expanding with new library and research space
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big announcement came from leaders at the Susan B. Anthony House at Tuesday night’s annual dinner. They’re planning a major, new expansion. The house of the women’s suffrage leader has acquired a new property it will eventually be able to use to accommodate up to 100,000 visitors a year.
WHEC TV-10
City aims to curtail homeless camps and drug activity on Loomis Street with fence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you walk down Loomis street in Rochester you’ll notice a large homeless population, several tents and drugs. It’s a story WHEC has been covering for months now regarding the encampment issue. It has not only become an area for the homeless, but it’s also become a hub for drug use and sales.
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
WHEC TV-10
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
2022 Holiday activities and events in Rochester region
There's no shortage of things to do to celebrate the December holidays.
Rochester's Black artists call 9th Floor home
A new studio and gallery space in downtown Rochester has become a place for Black visual artists to learn, create, and be inspired. When artists Ya’qub Shabazz, Rashaad Parker, and Najay Quick first laid eyes on the ninth floor of the Wilder Building on East Main Street that they had dreams of making into a space for artists of color, the place was in rough shape. ...
wxxinews.org
Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester
The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes. Our guests:. Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president,...
WHEC TV-10
Hochul signs legislation to help make 70% of state’s energy renewable by 2030
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the North Country on Wednesday to announce new eco-friendly ways to power our communities. She’s signed legislation to make sure that 70% of our energy comes from renewable sources by the year 2030. The governor says these goals to fight climate change are ambitious but they are doable.
