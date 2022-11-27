ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More than $1 million raised for local non-profits on Giving Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Way of Greater Rochester held an online fundraiser for over 500 Rochester-area non-profits on Giving Tuesday, which is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Community members donated more than $1 million to local non-profits for ROC the Day, a 24-hour event. Those donations came...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is looking for at least 400 volunteers to ring the bells of the red kettles this holiday season. The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has started, with close to 50 kettles at retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says only 22% of kettle ringing volunteer jobs have been filled. They’re asking for more volunteers to work 2-3 hour shifts over the next four weeks.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Researchers at RIT release study to help spot fake reviews on Amazon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays coming up fast, faculty at RIT are working to get you the tools to shop smart. Researchers at the Saunders College of Business released a new study on detecting fake Amazon reviews. That study, called, Detecting Fake Review Buyers Using Network Structure: Direct...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

The Distillery holds week of promotions, discounts for first responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week.” The week runs from Sunday, November 27 through Sunday, December 4, and features eight days of special discounts, giveaways, and promotions for local first responders. Local businesses donated more than $2,000 in gift cards. two-thousand-dollars […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Susan B. Anthony House is expanding with new library and research space

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big announcement came from leaders at the Susan B. Anthony House at Tuesday night’s annual dinner. They’re planning a major, new expansion. The house of the women’s suffrage leader has acquired a new property it will eventually be able to use to accommodate up to 100,000 visitors a year.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants

The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Rochester's Black artists call 9th Floor home

A new studio and gallery space in downtown Rochester has become a place for Black visual artists to learn, create, and be inspired. When artists Ya’qub Shabazz, Rashaad Parker, and Najay Quick first laid eyes on the ninth floor of the Wilder Building on East Main Street that they had dreams of making into a space for artists of color, the place was in rough shape. ...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester

The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes. Our guests:. Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president,...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy