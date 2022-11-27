Read full article on original website
‘Dellarious’ shop expands in Rochester Public Market
The original blue building is the workshop, and the yellow building next door is for retail.
Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
Irondequoit businesses hold holiday shopping event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we swing fully into the holiday season, local businesses are busting out the decorations…and the events. In Irondequoit, several local businesses participated in a holiday shopping event Sunday. Vendors on location sold original artwork, clothing, and accessories. There was also a cocktail bar and a charity raffle. Kelsey Werzinger of […]
The Distillery holds week of promotions, discounts for first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week.” The week runs from Sunday, November 27 through Sunday, December 4, and features eight days of special discounts, giveaways, and promotions for local first responders. Local businesses donated more than $2,000 in gift cards. two-thousand-dollars […]
Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is looking for at least 400 volunteers to ring the bells of the red kettles this holiday season. The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has started, with close to 50 kettles at retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says only 22% of kettle ringing volunteer jobs have been filled. They’re asking for more volunteers to work 2-3 hour shifts over the next four weeks.
Jefferson Avenue pharmacy busy filling prescriptions after Walgreens closed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been three weeks now since Walgreens closed on Thurston Road in Rochester. It was one of the few remaining pharmacies in the area, and already the community is feeling the effects of its departure. But it’s not all bad news. News10NBC talked to a...
2022 Holiday activities and events in Rochester region
There's no shortage of things to do to celebrate the December holidays.
Rochester organizations gather for community supply drive
The goal is to provide materials via donations — to distribute to those in need in our community.
More than $1 million raised for local non-profits on Giving Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Way of Greater Rochester held an online fundraiser for over 500 Rochester-area non-profits on Giving Tuesday, which is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Community members donated more than $1 million to local non-profits for ROC the Day, a 24-hour event. Those donations came...
Volunteers holds community cleanup for East Rochester elderly community, others
Teaming up with the Village was a quick turnaround, as the organizers had just met only a few weeks ago.
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
BrickUniverse LEGO event to return to Rochester
LEGO bricks will not be loose on the floor.
NYSEG suspending late payment charges for all customers this winter season
NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two utilities are suspending late payment charges for all its customers this winter season. Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) and New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) made the announcement on Monday. From December 1, through April 15, 2023, the utilities will waive late payment charges for all its customers. […]
Webster’s Winter Wonderland comes to the Village Saturday Dec. 3
So, before you read any further … do you have your ugly sweater yet?. Perhaps you’ve heard about this new wrinkle in Webster’s Winter Wonderland. In addition to all of the features everyone has come to love about this annual festival, including Santa, carolers, the bell choir, the festival wagon and the Parade of Lights, the organizers are encouraging everyone, including parade participants, to wear ugly sweaters.
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
Blackfriars and Borinquen Dance Theatre are among recipients of state arts funding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Part of the New York State budget for the next fiscal year, $45 million of taxpayer money, will be given out to support the arts. Most of that money is going to organizations in New York City but several of the recipients are here in the Finger Lakes and Rochester.
Health kits produced at local supply store aim to create safer communities
"We really need to address the safety of people in the most simplest form," Reenie Feingold, President of StoreSMART, said.
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
City is asking residents to complete survey to study health disparities and needs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has started the Community Total Health and Wellness Initiative to better understand health disparities in Rochester and the health needs of the communities. Part of the initiative is a survey for city residents about their health needs. You can fill it out...
