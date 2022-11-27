ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
Irondequoit businesses hold holiday shopping event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we swing fully into the holiday season, local businesses are busting out the decorations…and the events. In Irondequoit, several local businesses participated in a holiday shopping event Sunday. Vendors on location sold original artwork, clothing, and accessories. There was also a cocktail bar and a charity raffle. Kelsey Werzinger of […]
The Distillery holds week of promotions, discounts for first responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week.” The week runs from Sunday, November 27 through Sunday, December 4, and features eight days of special discounts, giveaways, and promotions for local first responders. Local businesses donated more than $2,000 in gift cards. two-thousand-dollars […]
Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is looking for at least 400 volunteers to ring the bells of the red kettles this holiday season. The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign has started, with close to 50 kettles at retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says only 22% of kettle ringing volunteer jobs have been filled. They’re asking for more volunteers to work 2-3 hour shifts over the next four weeks.
More than $1 million raised for local non-profits on Giving Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Way of Greater Rochester held an online fundraiser for over 500 Rochester-area non-profits on Giving Tuesday, which is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Community members donated more than $1 million to local non-profits for ROC the Day, a 24-hour event. Those donations came...
Webster’s Winter Wonderland comes to the Village Saturday Dec. 3

So, before you read any further … do you have your ugly sweater yet?. Perhaps you’ve heard about this new wrinkle in Webster’s Winter Wonderland. In addition to all of the features everyone has come to love about this annual festival, including Santa, carolers, the bell choir, the festival wagon and the Parade of Lights, the organizers are encouraging everyone, including parade participants, to wear ugly sweaters.
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation

Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
