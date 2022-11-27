ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for Nov. 27, 2022

By Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. The district is now using a numerical grading system, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Emerson Elementary, 600 N. Cleveland St.

MCC Farm Store, 24000 FM 1061.

Mitch’s #628, 1500 S. FM 2381.

V&N Produce, 1809 N.E, 4rd Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Kabuki Romanza Japanese Steakhouse, 8130 W. I-40.

Sonic Drive In, 4320 S.W. 45th Ave.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/98) Burger King, 1301 23rd St., Canyon. Light bulb burned out in walk-in cooler; extensive ice build-up in walk-in freezer; pipes leaking in walk-in freezer. Correct by 02/16.

(A/96) Bushland Coffee Company, 1600 S. FM 2381. Employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; scoop handle stored in powder. COS. No hand washing soap or towels in stock. Correct by 11/27.

(A/99) Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon, 715 S. Polk St. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/15.

(B/88) Grandpa’s Donuts, 2700 S. Grand St. Kolaches on shelves at improper temperature; heavy soil build-up in soda machine diffuser. COS. Employees did not wash hands with soap and used mop sink instead of hand sink. Correct by 11/21. Weather strip and door sweep need to be replaced on backdoor; wet wiping cloths on several counters throughout kitchen; heavy dust build-up on intake air ducts; unshielded lights in back near rack of donuts. Correct by 02/16.

(A/99) Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St. Sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only (repeat violation). Correct by 02/15.

(A/97) Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, 19151 W. I-40. Ice dumped in hand sink. Correct by 11/27. Bucket of marinera sauce on ground in walk-in cooler. Correct by 02/15.

(A/94) Los Picuchos, 701 S.E. Taylor St. Bleach sanitizer solution too strong; quaternary sanitizer line blocked in three-compartment sink and no sanitizer is being dispensed. Correct by 11/21. Food handler certification needed. Correct by 11/28. Bottom shelf in both freezers heavily soiled; center filters in vent hood need to be cleaned. Correct by 02/16.

(A/93) Mexico Lindo, 4515 S. Georgia St. Hose not connected to dish washing machine and no sanitizer being pumped into main compartment. COS. Raw chorizo stored in same container as cooked bacon and ham. Correct by 11/20. Door to walk-in cooler does not close tightly; ceiling tiles in restroom and kitchen must be replaced with VCT (Vinyl Coated Tiles) (repeat violation); heavy grease build-up on rack holding large oven (repeat violation). Correct by 02/15.

(A/96) Spac by eighty Twenty, 2511 S. Georgia St. Lids or saran wrap missing on spice containers and BBQ sauce containers by fryer; sweet potatoes and single-serve plastic containers stored on floor; food debris from previous cooking on stove top (repeat violation); vent hood above stove is dirty and greasy; sign needed at hand sink indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 02/15.

(A/97) Toot ‘n Totum #128, 1500 S. FM 2381. Ice dumped in hand sink. Correct by 11/27. Box of eggs on floor in walk-in cooler. Correct by 02/15.

(A/99) Wal-Mart #822 Bakery, 3700 E. I-40. Food debris in drawers holding utensils. Correct by 02/16.

(A/97) Wal-Mart #822 Deli, 3700 E. I-40. Condensation dripping onto boxes and bags of food in walk-in freezer; heavy dust accumulation on fans in cooler (repeat violation); grease dripping from vent hood above fryers. Correct by 02/16.

(A/95) Wal-Mart #822 Grocery, 3700 E. I-40. Several dented cans on shelves for sale (repeat violation). Correct by 11/21. Broken thermometers in some coolers in grocery area. Correct by 11/28.

(A/95) Wal-Mart #822 Meat & Seafood, 3700 E, I-40. Heavy ice crystal accumulation on pig heads. COS. Dried blood on shelves holding meat, pork and chicken (repeat violation); broken tiles around drains must be replaced. Correct by 02/16.

(A/93) Wendy’s #3391, 407 23rd St., Canyon. Cheese on line not date marked (repeat violation). Correct by 11/21. Old and damaged dishes and utensils must be replaced. Correct by 11/28. Drink station behind registers must be cleaned regularly; all coolers need to be cleaned and sanitized; dust on hot holding line; establishment isn’t getting thoroughly cleaned. Correct by 02/16.

