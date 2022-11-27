Read full article on original website
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this Saturday
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For Help
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marshfield Wednesday morning. Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham Hill Drive. Several officers were also seen walking around with flashlights. Police appeared to be focusing on one residence in particular, going up and...
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
whdh.com
Police cruiser crashes with another vehicle while responding to a call in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police cruiser crashed with another vehicle Tuesday evening while responding to a call in Randolph. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of West and North Main Streets. Police have not commented on any injuries. There is no word on what caused...
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
NECN
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
whdh.com
Authorities investigating double homicide in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double homicide involving a man and woman in Marshfield, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Investigators say it does not appear to be a random act of violence. Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham...
whdh.com
3-Year-Old found safe after car stolen in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child has been found safe after being taken by a car thief in Providence. Police said a woman called 911 last night when her car was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot with the child inside. The car and the child were found...
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing
BOSTON — Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago. Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted in double homicide of Marshfield couple
A man is wanted in connection with the double homicide of a well-known couple in Marshfield. According to a Wednesday press conference, police were dispatched to a home on 75 Gotham Hill Drive at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury earlier this year. Timothy Timson was arrested by member of the New York City Police Department in connection with the April 27 shooting death of David Wood, 51, on Wyoming Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods
Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
baystatebanner.com
Public weighing in on Blue Hill Ave. redesign
City officials say they are moving forward with plans for an ambitious redesign of one of the city’s, and the Commonwealth’s, most persistently dangerous roadways: the three-mile stretch of Blue Hill Avenue connecting Mattapan to Dorchester’s Grove Hall. The project, dubbed the Blue Hill Avenue Transportation Action...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Juveniles after Responding to a Call for Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:14 PM, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 31 Gay Head Street in Jamaica Plain. While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by...
whdh.com
Residents voice safety concerns after series of crimes near MBTA stations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers and commuters who were making their way through Downtown Crossing are voicing safety concerns after a teen was stabbed at the MBTA station over the weekend — the latest in a series of incidents near or in train stations. “It’s shocking because Boston is relatively...
whdh.com
Police, Coast Guard commence search for 70-year-old after abandoned vehicle found in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police, along with the United States Coast Guard, are searching for a “potential” missing 70-year-old woman after her vehicle was found abandoned in Newburyport. Massachusetts State Police said the vehicle was found “south of the Whittier Bridge” on Route 95 south...
Fire hits apartment building on Esther Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - An apartment building on Esther Street was damaged by fire late Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were dispatched to 55 Esther St. about 11:30 a.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread to much of the three-story building. Return to...
