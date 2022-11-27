Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine
After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari and Wildcats recap Bellarmine
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a win in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night against the Bellarmine Knights before heading across the pond to London to play the Michigan Wolverines. Despite winning 60-41 the Kentucky team played overall a sloppy game. The Cats came into halftime tied 21-all. After trailing by...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: Predict the outcome and gameday headlines
Gameday is back for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, who will play host to the Bellarmine Knights. While UK - UofL is typically the ‘state championship’ between the best schools in the Bluegrass, that may actually be tonight for this season, being that Bellarmine has already beaten Louisville and is coming off a 20-win season in which they won the ASUN.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Bellarmine Knights tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. The only way you can watch the game is through an online stream with WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app. The Cats picked it back up on offense in their last game,...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
After six days off, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will return to action against the Bellarmine Knights. Inheriting a losing Division II team in 2005, head coach Scott Davenport has turned around the Bellarmine program, winning the 2012 Division II championship and leading them to Division I in 2020.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari calls for rule change to allow Bellarmine to make NCAA Tournament
The Kentucky Wildcats squeaked past Bellarmine on Tuesday night 60-41 with a big second-half run to take control of the game. After the game, before John Calipari took any questions, he delivered a message to the NCAA in support of the Bellarmine program and pushing for a rule change to allow them into the NCAA Tournament or even the NIT.
aseaofblue.com
ESPN replacing SEC/Big 12 Challenge with ACC/SEC Challenge
Massive college basketball news coming on Monday, as ESPN is set do do away with both the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the B1G/ACC Challenge after this season. Starting in 2023, the SEC and ACC will start up their own challenge, for both men and women, beginning the week after Thanksgiving. No word on if the B1G and Big 12 will start up a series.
aseaofblue.com
Bruiser Flint says Kentucky is focusing on long-term goals amid slow start
The Kentucky Wildcats are not off to the best start this season, as they are sitting with a 4-2 record with both losses coming in their two biggest matchups. However, Kentucky is not the only top team struggling in the early season. Duke, UCLA, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and North Carolina have all picked up two losses in the early season.
