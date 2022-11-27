Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
newscentermaine.com
Meet Daniel, a celebrity feline who lives at a South Portland hardware shop
Shoppers True Value Hardware is a family-owned store that has been around for more than 50 years. One of its newest employees is a cat named Daniel.
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom. Yes, there are zoos all over New...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Santa, Skating, Parade of Lights: Freeport, Maine, 2022 Winter Celebration
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, the Christmas season is in full swing and there are so many places to go visit. No matter where you go you are sure to find the Christmas spirit with lights, Santa, decorations, and more. I remember traveling all around New...
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
businessnhmagazine.com
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants Reinvigorates its Brand
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Portsmouth. (Judi Currie) As restaurants struggle through staffing shortages, increasing food prices and the possibility of an economic downturn, one New England chain is redoubling its efforts to be a top competitor. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants, a 35-year-old restaurant and bar with 25 locations through the Northeast,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich couple has ‘trip of a lifetime’
Woolwich’s Veda and Carl Ferris, winners of an “I’m With The Band” trip from Maine Lottery, called their recent trip one of the most amazing experiences in their 41 years of marriage. The couple had a day in Nashville before heading onto a concert bus and...
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Augusta, Maine Area Father Looking for His Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
Out-of-Staters Are Taking Notice of the Infamous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Okay, it's time for this writer to give her two cents on this conundrum. For months now, articles have come to our attention on a semi-regular basis, all centering around one topic: a small yellow pole in the parking lot of an Auburn, Maine, Walmart. For fellow New Hampshire locals...
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Marvel Artists Create Special Hero Logo For the Portland Sea Dogs
It seems like Slugger the Sea Dog's favorite costume is Iron Man. He's worn it on the field and during Halloween when taking candy and gifts to kids while putting a smile on their faces. But now, thanks to Marvel animators, he is getting a new look next season in...
Calling All Beer Lovers: Get Your Tickets to Portland on Tap 2023 Right Here
The time has finally arrived. It's like Christmas has come early!. Not only is Portland on Tap back for 2023, but you can now get tickets. This event is going to be pouring up good times and great drinks at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. There...
shelterforce.org
How Portland, Maine, Passed Rent Control
When voters in St. Paul, Minnesota, approved rent stabilization in 2021, it garnered national attention, not least for the measure’s notably low 3 percent cap on rent hikes. Rent stabilization efforts are underway now in at least six U.S. cities and states, including Boston, where advocates and the city’s new mayor face a steep uphill climb.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
WMTW
University of New England breaks ground for medical campus centerpiece in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of New England is moving where it trains future physicians from its home campus in Biddeford to Portland in an expansion that may help reduce the state’s doctor shortage. UNE administrators, supporters, and students held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for the new...
Are You the Hottie From This Missed Connection at a Maine Brewery?
Many of us have been there; we’ve been on a bus across town, a line in the grocery store, or sitting in a restaurant and have a special connection with a stranger that feels like more than just eye contact. That steamy moment stays with you, burning in the...
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
