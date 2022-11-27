ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

Cucina di Rosa in Rockford announces plans to close at year’s end

ROCKFORD — An Italian restaurant known for its sweet desserts is set to close at year’s end. Cucina di Rosa, 1620 N. Bell School Road, announced on Facebook Monday night that it would close Jan. 1 after more than six years in business. Owner Rose Mary Leggio responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Huge Illinois Christmas Fest Faced Power Outage Caused by One Mylar Balloon

One balloon caused quite a bit of trouble over the weekend at one of the biggest Christmas festivals in Illinois, Rockford's Stroll on State. You're enjoying Stroll on State's 10th Anniversary. You're able to walk around without freezing because the weather cooperated, you spent some time collecting hats and gloves for those in need, hosted a contest, walked down the street with your mom, dad and niece... and suddenly you walk into a restaurant, starving, and the power goes out.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

United Way of Rock River Valley names new director of community impact

ROCKFORD — United Way of Rock River Valley has hired Cornell Bondurant to serve as its new director of community impact. Bondurant, who was most recently dean of noncredit programs at Rock Valley College, will lead the nonprofit’s efforts in growing strategic initiatives aimed at improving lives in the community. That includes overseeing and developing the Move the Middle, literacy and 211 initiatives.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Incident in the West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. Initial reports are saying approx. 10 shots were heard in the area of Indiana ave. There are reports of possible damages and injuries. Officials have not released any information, to confirm anything. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday

There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Deadline to apply for Rockford Schools board Friday. There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat. Rockford shoppers hunt for deals on Black Friday. Black Friday...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents

As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Multi-Vehicle Accident in Loves Park

Sources are reporting an accident, that involves multiple vehicles. It happened this evening near N @nd st and Clifford. Initial reports are saying at least 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Details on injuries […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night. Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The...
ROCKFORD, IL

