Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Victorian Holiday Weekend Shopping Specials
• Sample sulfite-free wine at Ashlie’s while shopping 20% off clothing 214 South 4th St. • Get your caffeine fix at Autumn Pearl with $10 whole bean bags of coffee. 175 East Main St. • Earn a free pound of Amish Toffee (or $10 gift card) for every $75...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Center for the Arts performing ‘Rudolph Jr.’ Dec. 2-3
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. You know Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. There is no doubt you know the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph. That is the challenge that Stoughton Center for the Arts took on when they selected their 2022 Holiday Show - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr., based on the beloved 1964 holiday perennial. The family friendly show runs an hour and twenty five minutes with a brief intermission, with performances set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Stoughton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are available at stoughtonholidayshow.com.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton 175th Anniversary Banner Auction is Dec. 1-9
How would you like to hang a historical banner at your house?. The Stoughton Celebration Committee will be selling 18 banners that have hung from Main Street during the year in recognition of the city’s 175th anniversary to help raise money for permanent signage during an auction from 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. It can be accessed online at 32auctions.com/stoughtoncelebrates175.
2022 Christmas Events in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
If lighted parades, beautiful trees, and Santa experiences are just a few of your favorite things each Christmas, Lake Geneva is ready to provide all of them, and so much more. Here are four holiday events you won't want to miss in December according to VISIT Lake Geneva;. 1. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
stoughtonnews.com
Clarence Osland memorial services set for Dec. 3
Beloved Stoughton World War II veteran Clarence Osland died in Stoughton, his native city, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. He had just celebrated his 100th birthday the previous month with friends and family at the Stoughton VFW. A Pass in Review will be held at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula
The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC’s Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002. Work or the content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com cannot be downloaded, printed, or copied. The work or content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com prohibits the end user to download, print, or otherwise distribute copies.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Stoughton Utilities Holiday Donation Drive runs through Dec. 3. Stoughton Utilities is getting into the holiday spirit and giving back to the community, hosting a food pantry drive through Dec. 3 at the utility office. Customers who donate non-perishable food items will receive a strand of energy efficient LED holiday lights.
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Channel 3000
Sophia Annalise Geneman
Sophia Annalise Geneman took the world by storm on Dec. 19, 2017. Known to her family as “Spoopy” and most everyone else as Sophie, she spent her early years devoted to the traditional pursuits; eating, sleeping, and providing her loving family with light, joy, and full diapers at regular intervals.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Apartment above Beaver Dam bar evacuated for fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An apartment above a Beaver Dam bar was evacuated Monday night because of a fire. Crews were called to the Thirsty Beaver just before 8:50 p.m. A fire was found on the second floor. Firefighters entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames. The building was ventilated and the residents of the apartment were...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Health recognized for community contributions
Stoughton Health has been recognized for its community outreach efforts in a new report released recently by the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). One of Stoughton Health’s community outreach initiatives featured in the WHA report is Stoughton Health and Stoughton Library teaming up to support the Girl-2-Girl after school program for resilience training. Utilizing resilience tools translates into emotional and social well-being that carries on into adulthood.
stoughtonnews.com
Michael John Martin
Michael John Martin, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 at the age of 70. Mike, as everyone knew him, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 13, 1952 to John and Kathleen Martin, with whom he is now reunited. He is survived by his two sisters,...
Dating app suspect caught: Server calls 911 on Timothy Olson
Workers tell us they saw Olson acting strange about 10 days ago at the Milwaukee Burger Company. They say he stayed past close time and did not pay his bill, which led them to call 911.
wortfm.org
Man Shot in Middle of State Street Tuesday Afternoon
It was just misting around 3:30pm this afternoon, when a man was shot in the 100 block of State Street, just off the Capitol Square. That sent nearby pedestrians streaming for safety in the nooks of nearby buildings, the mood clashing with the holiday atmosphere of lights that adorned State Street.
Comments / 1