Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?
Frustration is growing amongst Broncos Country as the team continues to struggle.
Broncos’ Mike Purcell screams at Russell Wilson on sideline during loss
Even some of Russell Wilson’s own teammates may have finally had enough of the Broncos’ struggles. During the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell shouted at the quarterback on the team’s sideline. Broncos defenders have the right to be mad. The Broncos scored just 10 points Sunday, dropping their average points scored to 14.27 points per game this season which, if kept on that pace, would be the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns who, scored 10.1 per game. On the flip side of the ball, the...
Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke
The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
Ouch! Broncos-Chiefs flexed out of Sunday Night Football
The Broncos are so bad the NFL has decided they're not worth America's time. Denver, which was scheduled to play the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football Dec. 11, has been flexed out of its final prime time game of the season, the NFL announced Tuesday night. The Broncos (3-8) and Chiefs (9-2) will now play at 2:05 p.m. that Sunday and have been replaced by the Dolphins (8-3) at the Chargers (6-5) — a pair of contenders competing for...
Report: Russell Wilson Has "Lost Some People" In Broncos Locker Room
When Russell Wilson first arrived in Denver, Broncos Country had some high expectations for the nine-time Pro Bowler. In fact, the team had so much faith in the veteran quarterback that they signed him on a five-year, $242.5 million contract prior to his first season. That decision has turned out...
KING-5
'Smart franchises make smart decisions': Paul Silvi on Seahawks' release of Bobby Wagner
SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field Sunday in Los Angeles, they'll be facing a former, long-time teammate for the first time since they parted ways in the off-season - much like they did in the season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. This time around,...
KOMO News
Three Things the Seahawks said after a heartbreaking loss to Las Vegas
A heartbreaker in every sense of the word has the Seahawks needing a win in the worst way. The Hawks offense was often electric, scoring 34 points against the Raiders. The defense found itself fighting to regain its form giving up over 300 yards from scrimmage to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. 86 of those yards came on a walk-off game-winning, whatever you wanna call it 86 yard touchdown run to end the game in overtime.
Broncos reportedly could fire Nathaniel Hackett before season's end
After the warning signs that emerged during Nathaniel Hackett‘s Week 1 outing, the first-year Broncos HC has not recovered. One-and-done rumors have engulfed him for several weeks. The Broncos enter Week 13 with one of the worst scoring offenses in recent NFL history. The team is riding its second...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson turns 34 today
It would be fair to say that the career of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is at a crossroads. Yes, the new contract he signed in late August gives him significant financial security, and it forces the Broncos to try to make it work for a few more years. Even then, it’s unclear where it goes from here for a guy who won a Super Bowl in his second NFL season, and got to a second one in his third.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson proves the 'QB away from a championship' premise is a fallacy
Denver (3-8) failed to win seven of their last eight games due to an anemic offense, which has scored the fewest points (157) in the league through 11 games, and it will likely finish last in the AFC West for a second consecutive year. Wilson's play accounts for the woes....
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
Comments / 0