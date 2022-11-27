ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Broncos’ Mike Purcell screams at Russell Wilson on sideline during loss

Even some of Russell Wilson’s own teammates may have finally had enough of the Broncos’ struggles. During the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Denver nose tackle Mike Purcell shouted at the quarterback on the team’s sideline. Broncos defenders have the right to be mad. The Broncos scored just 10 points Sunday, dropping their average points scored to 14.27 points per game this season which, if kept on that pace, would be the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns who, scored 10.1 per game. On the flip side of the ball, the...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ouch! Broncos-Chiefs flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The Broncos are so bad the NFL has decided they're not worth America's time. Denver, which was scheduled to play the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football Dec. 11, has been flexed out of its final prime time game of the season, the NFL announced Tuesday night. The Broncos (3-8) and Chiefs (9-2) will now play at 2:05 p.m. that Sunday and have been replaced by the Dolphins (8-3) at the Chargers (6-5) — a pair of contenders competing for...
DENVER, CO
KOMO News

Three Things the Seahawks said after a heartbreaking loss to Las Vegas

A heartbreaker in every sense of the word has the Seahawks needing a win in the worst way. The Hawks offense was often electric, scoring 34 points against the Raiders. The defense found itself fighting to regain its form giving up over 300 yards from scrimmage to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. 86 of those yards came on a walk-off game-winning, whatever you wanna call it 86 yard touchdown run to end the game in overtime.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson turns 34 today

It would be fair to say that the career of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is at a crossroads. Yes, the new contract he signed in late August gives him significant financial security, and it forces the Broncos to try to make it work for a few more years. Even then, it’s unclear where it goes from here for a guy who won a Super Bowl in his second NFL season, and got to a second one in his third.
ARIZONA STATE
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV

