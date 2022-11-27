ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 2022 Volunteer Recognition Awards finalists

How can we help? How can we make your life easier? How can we improved our shared community?

That's a question these people, organizations and businesses ask themselves — and, most importantly, find ways to answer.

It's this spirit of volunteerism that defines them and, in our best days as a community, defines us in Brevard County just as much as our space-faring history and beautiful surroundings.

For more than two decades, FLORIDA TODAY has been honoring volunteers – individuals, organizations and businesses – who go above and beyond in their efforts to help Brevard. That’s why, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, FLORIDA TODAY is bringing back the Volunteer Recognition Awards, presented in partnership with the United Way of Brevard and Community Credit Union.

The honors cover four categories:

  • Organization of the Year
  • Volunteer of the Year
  • Business of the Year
  • Citizen of the Year

Three finalists have been chosen from community nominations in each category. The winner in each category — selected by the FLORIDA TODAY Editorial Board — will be announced at a private event on Dec. 8 at Eastern Florida State College. The Volunteer of the Year and Citizen of the Year will each receive a nonprofit donation of $1,000 and the Organization of the Year receives $2,000.

Meet the finalists:

Citizen of the Year:FLORIDA TODAY Citizen of the Year finalists share passion for children, helping hungry

Business of the Year:Bobbi's at Parkside, Community Credit Union, L3Harris finalists for Business of the Year

Organization of the Year:Focused on the aging, the hungry and helpless wildlife: Organization of the Year finalists

Volunteer of the Year:Volunteer of the year finalists make a difference in their communities

