Here are members of the 2022 State Journal-Register First Citizen selection committee

By State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
The First Citizen recipient and finalist are chosen each year by a panel of community leaders. For the second year, the selection committee was led by Kathryn Harris, 2020 First Citizen and retired library administrator.

Other committee members include:

  • J. Garth "Butch" Elzea, 2008 First Citizen and community volunteer.
  • Dr. Sheila Caldwell, SIU system chief diversity officer.
  • Jamie Stout, manager of compliance for Memorial Health and community volunteer.
  • Bernard Schoenburg, retired political writer and columnist, The State Journal-Register

