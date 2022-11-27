Read full article on original website
Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge’s approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system’s partial failure. The department filed the...
Former President Barack Obama honored with historical marker outside state capitol in Springfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historical marker for the United States and the state of Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Legislature honored former president Barack Obama by unveiling a plaque at the state capital, where Obama announced his candidacy for president.Obama made the historic announcement in 2007. It's also the place where former president Abraham Lincoln began his road to the White House.
