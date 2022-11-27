Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers for November 30: An Epic Fallout Destroys Lives
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal lives will never be the same as Thomas Forrester’s scheme causes everyone to question everything. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is a lying liar who lies, and his secrets and schemes are about to destroy everyone he loves. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reels from his gross scheme, Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) faces the consequences of silence, and little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may never look at his daddy the same way again.
DAYS Spoilers for December 1: Eric and Nicole Have a Huge Fight
The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease the tee-up to a huge fight, the taking of a jailed one to task, and much-needed support being lent. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Now that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) knows...
DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati Talks Bo, Hope, Megan, and More
Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati recently traveled to the West Coast to celebrate the show’s 57th anniversary and also attend the annual Day of DAYS fan event. He sat down with Soap Hub to chat about the show’s move to the Peacock, the return of beloved characters Bo Brady and Hope Williams Brady, and much more!
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Nicole Will Be This Kind of Stepmom To Jada’s Baby
Past DAYS spoilers were filled with Nicole Walker doing the stepmother thing. Kind of. She stole Sami Brady’s baby with EJ DiMera and passed little Sydney off as hers and EJ’s for almost a year. She also played house with Brady Black while they were on the run, and pretended to be toddler Tate’s Mommy. Now Nicole has another opportunity to take on the role. But this time it’s a little different…and more awkward.
DAYS Spoilers For November 29: Johnny Angrily Confronts His Father EJ
The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, November 28, 2022, tease familial discord, confidences shared, and stolen moments interrupted. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Now that he knows — or thinks he knows — the disgusting depths to which his father has...
B&B Recap For November 30: Ridge Spills Thomas’s Sordid Tale To Brooke
The B&B recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sees a wrong righted…or at least explained. Whether or not the messenger will be forgiven, and the matter swept under the rug, remains to be seen. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dipped out of his wedding...
Y&R Spoilers For December 1: Nikki Makes A Big Discovery About Phyllis
The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease a shaky alliance getting shakier, exes growing closer through remembering the past, and one mom doing a lot of damage control. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s coming up. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Nikki Newman (Melody...
GH Spoilers For November 30: Can Robert Save A Blazing Holly?
GH spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal a woman on fire (literally), a man wanting answers, some games of chance, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) just got Holly Sutton (Emma...
Should Brooke Logan Take Ridge Back on Bold and the Beautiful?
Brooke Logan understands that we all make mistakes in life but her ex-husband Ridge Forrester has made a colossal boo-boo on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge not only dumped Brooke without having all the facts but he made a beeline to the altar with ex-wife Taylor Hayes. Brooke Logan...
Y&R Spoilers For November 29: Nick Gives Nate A Reality Check
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease that a protective dad goes to bat for his daughter, a friend in need receives comfort, an executive gives a new hire a reality check, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next.
B&B Spoilers For December 1: Deacon Sharpe Antagonizes Bill Spencer
The B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, bring an argument, antagonization, and a major decision. You won’t want to miss out on what’s happening next. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) argue about the chaos that erupted in their family. He, no doubt, is furious that his sister spilled the beans on his plot to reunite their parents. For Thomas, the ends justified the means, but it seems that nobody else quite buys that. In fact, many people think Thomas never really reformed and has been pretending recently.
B&B Spoilers for November 29: Sheila And Deacon Have A Lot To Say
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe playing a fun little game where they pick sides in the Brooke Logan vs. Dr. Taylor Hayes battle. B&B Spoilers Highlights. It’s clear being stuck in the house all day and night is getting to Sheila (Kimberlin...
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: Britt Is A Match For Dying, Pregnant Willow
GH spoilers reveal Willow Tait is on a desperate search for her birth family, so she may find an easy bone marrow match to treat her stage 4 cancer, but she also has no idea her birth family is right in Port Charles, sans her dead father. GH Spoilers Wild...
Why The Men Of The Bold and the Beautiful Are The Absolute Worst
What do you do if you’re a woman on The Bold and the Beautiful? Well, you pine over a Forrester man for years or decades, a Spencer man for years or decades, or a Forrester/Spencer/Logan-adjacent man for years or decades. And we have to ask ourselves why?. The Bold...
DAYS Recap For November 28: DiMera Brothers Doubt That EJ Tussled With Ava
The DAYS recap for Monday, November 28, 2022, saw the ramblings of a drunk man dismissed, several confidences shared, and a miracle being pulled off. In this episode, a very much alive Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) made her presence known, but when EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) tried to warn the masses — well, his brothers, anyway — he was summarily rebuked. Elsewhere, Sarah Horton Cook (Linsey Godfrey) got Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) number…and a metaphorical pie in the face courtesy of Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) declared all’s well between him and his eldest, and Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) showed some personal growth by quitting while he was ahead. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Young and the Restless Alum Jacob Aaron Gaines Celebrates His Birthday
Moses Winters dealt with plenty of heartaches over the years in Genoa City, but Y&R fans loved seeing him back in town, living with his brother Devon Hamilton, and his sweet romance with Faith Newman before both headed off to college. Actor Jacob Aaron Gaines is busy celebrating his own major milestone.
Y&R’s Conner Floyd And Melissa Ordway Get Testy Over Chance & Abby Split
Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor are likely splitting up on The Young and the Restless. Recently, their portrayers, Conner Floyd and Melissa Ordway, got a little testy, albeit playfully, amid their on-screen alter ego’s split. Conner Floyd Advertises Chance’s Tinder Profile. Floyd shared the Y&R video...
GH Spoilers For December 1: Valentin Is Desperate For Sonny’s Help
GH spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, reveal odd requests, serious confessions, relationship advice, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is well aware of what really happened the night Lucy Coe (Lynn...
DAYS Recap For November 29: Jada Tells Eric There Is No Baby
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, sees an expectant father’s dreams dashed, and all thanks to the woman who claims to love him unconditionally!. In this episode, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) reveals that Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez’s (Arianne Zucker) words struck a chord. Elsewhere, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) learns that his attempted subterfuge didn’t take, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) fails to let bad news stop his roll, and the sight of her ex-husband brunching with his new squeeze drives Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to distraction. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
GH Recap For November 30: Robert And Holly Fool The World
The GH recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, features Robert Scorpio and Holly Sutton saying goodbye — for now — after pulling off quite a con. In this episode, we learned what Holly (Emma Samms) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) were really up to as Selina Wu (Lydia Look) did Holly’s bidding. Also, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) called it quits with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) grilled Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett), Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) symptoms seemed to get worse, and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) informed Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) what she has really been up to. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
