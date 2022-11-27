The DAYS recap for Monday, November 28, 2022, saw the ramblings of a drunk man dismissed, several confidences shared, and a miracle being pulled off. In this episode, a very much alive Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) made her presence known, but when EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) tried to warn the masses — well, his brothers, anyway — he was summarily rebuked. Elsewhere, Sarah Horton Cook (Linsey Godfrey) got Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) number…and a metaphorical pie in the face courtesy of Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) declared all’s well between him and his eldest, and Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) showed some personal growth by quitting while he was ahead. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.

