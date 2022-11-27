ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, PA

wisr680.com

Vehicle into Butler Township Gas Line Leads To Serious Injury

At least one person was seriously injured as a result of a vehicle crash and fire on Fairground Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 1 p.m. for a vehicle that hit a gas line near the Family Bowlaway. Crews from Butler...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash

Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The child...
MARS, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Man Charged In Thanksgiving Crash

A crash on Thanksgiving in Butler Township has resulted in charges for a local man. According to police, 31-year-old Zane Perry of Butler lost control of his vehicle just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Bullcreek Road. Perry hit a culvert before striking and shearing off a...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Cranberry Twp. Names New Snowplow

With winter storms just around the corner, travelers in southern Butler County will receive help clearing roads from a newly-named piece of equipment. Cranberry Township recently announced the results of their contest earlier this year to name a plow. The name “Control+Salt+Delete” and graphic was chosen by residents from among...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

No Injuries In Connoquenessing Crash

No one was injured in a vehicle accident in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The two vehicle accident happened on Shannon Road just before 10 a.m. Police say 25-year-old Alex Bauer of Butler was driving west when he went into the other lane while making a turn. His vehicle then collided...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
wisr680.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Charge Lawrence County Pair After Domestic Disturbance

(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on West Poland Rd in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County for a reported Domestic Disturbance. The incident occurred at 6:42 PM on Monday Evening. Upon arriving and investigating Troopers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

One Person Taken To The Hospital After School Bus Crash

Crews responded to a crash this morning in Butler Township involving a school bus. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. on North Duffy Road near the entrance to Target. Crews on scene say a vehicle rear-ended a school bus, which did have students on board. Dispatchers say that one...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Game Commission: Deer illegally taken in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking into an incident in northern Allegheny County, where they say an antlered whitetail deer was illegally taken earlier this month. Surveillance image released: Watch the report above. The Game Commission said the incident happened at a parking lot off...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

