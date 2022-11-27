Read full article on original website
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Life-or-Death Showdown Leads to an ‘Ending You Won’t See Coming’
Holly’s desperate plot is about to go up in flames. General Hospital wouldn’t really kill off Holly for a second time… would it? It’s sure starting to seem that way. The week of November 28, Emma Samms’ iconic character becomes so desperate to deliver the much-ballyhooed necklace to Victor, thereby saving son Ethan from his clutches, that she takes Laura hostage, Soap Opera Digest reports.
SheKnows
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
‘General Hospital’: Will Willow Die? 3 Reasons Why She’ll Survive
'General Hospital' young heroine Willow Tait is facing an uncertain future after receiving grim news about her leukemia diagnosis.
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For November 30: Ridge Spills Thomas’s Sordid Tale To Brooke
The B&B recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sees a wrong righted…or at least explained. Whether or not the messenger will be forgiven, and the matter swept under the rug, remains to be seen. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dipped out of his wedding...
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
SheKnows
General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine
Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless
Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers For December 1: Deacon Sharpe Antagonizes Bill Spencer
The B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, bring an argument, antagonization, and a major decision. You won’t want to miss out on what’s happening next. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) argue about the chaos that erupted in their family. He, no doubt, is furious that his sister spilled the beans on his plot to reunite their parents. For Thomas, the ends justified the means, but it seems that nobody else quite buys that. In fact, many people think Thomas never really reformed and has been pretending recently.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Marvels at the Miracle She Didn’t Even Realize She’d Pulled Off Until She Already Had
Holly’s in a bit of a tough spot on General Hospital these days, and we don’t just mean with Victor holding Ethan hostage to force her to do his bidding. Robert knows the truth, but he’s still not exactly thrilled with his ex. And there’s a big question-mark over whether the fans will ultimately forgive her for all she’s (reluctantly) done in Victor’s name.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For November 30: Can Robert Save A Blazing Holly?
GH spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal a woman on fire (literally), a man wanting answers, some games of chance, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) just got Holly Sutton (Emma...
Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalati on The Young and the Restless
Michael Damian returns as Danny RomalottiFandango screenshot. Daniel and Danny Romalotti will return to Genoa City. Fans of The Young and the Restless are in for a treat during the 50-year observance as fan favorite Michael Damian will return to Genoa City as Danny Romalotti. Long-time viewers know that Phyllis Summer (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child and even named him Daniel. She did this because was desperate to break up the relationship between Christine Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell). This is why some who watch the show are saying Phyllis has no right to judge Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).
SheKnows
After a Momentous First With Her 8-Year-Old, General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Lets Fans ‘See How Cute This Little Nugget Looks in Her Winter Outfit’
The ABC soap actress’ mini-me could be following in her mom’s footsteps. Who knew that General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) was a NASCAR fan?! The ABC soap actress not only let fans know that she “grew up watching and going to a lot of NASCAR races,” but she shared a special moment with her daughter Harper, as well as a close-up of the sweet “little nugget” she’s become.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Scheming and Showdowns for Carly
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 reveal that Carly Spencer will try to keep her secrets hidden during confrontations.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal Sally Spectra will have a lot of explaining to do when Victor Newman digs into her past.
‘General Hospital’: Everything You Need to Know About Olivia Jerome
'General Hospital' villain Olivia Jerome hasn't been seen in five years, but a recent mention has sparked speculation of a return.
SheKnows
Liam’s Decision Leaves Hope Fighting Tears on Her Big Night
As the Hope For the Future fashion preview rolls out on the catwalk with the models parading up and down, Brooke, Steffy, Katie and Carter marvel, “Wow.” Brooke can’t wait until the buyers see the showstopper — they’re going to go crazy. Talk turns to Douglas being excited to see his mother on stage. Steffy mentions his father and adds, “Hope wouldn’t have a line if not for the lead designer.” Brooke grits her teeth.
