B&B Recap For November 30: Ridge Spills Thomas’s Sordid Tale To Brooke
The B&B recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sees a wrong righted…or at least explained. Whether or not the messenger will be forgiven, and the matter swept under the rug, remains to be seen. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dipped out of his wedding...
B&B Spoilers For December 1: Deacon Sharpe Antagonizes Bill Spencer
The B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, bring an argument, antagonization, and a major decision. You won’t want to miss out on what’s happening next. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) argue about the chaos that erupted in their family. He, no doubt, is furious that his sister spilled the beans on his plot to reunite their parents. For Thomas, the ends justified the means, but it seems that nobody else quite buys that. In fact, many people think Thomas never really reformed and has been pretending recently.
B&B Spoilers for November 30: An Epic Fallout Destroys Lives
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal lives will never be the same as Thomas Forrester’s scheme causes everyone to question everything. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is a lying liar who lies, and his secrets and schemes are about to destroy everyone he loves. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reels from his gross scheme, Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) faces the consequences of silence, and little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may never look at his daddy the same way again.
GH Spoilers For November 30: Can Robert Save A Blazing Holly?
GH spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal a woman on fire (literally), a man wanting answers, some games of chance, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) just got Holly Sutton (Emma...
Y&R Spoilers For December 1: Nikki Makes A Big Discovery About Phyllis
The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease a shaky alliance getting shakier, exes growing closer through remembering the past, and one mom doing a lot of damage control. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s coming up. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Nikki Newman (Melody...
Should Brooke Logan Take Ridge Back on Bold and the Beautiful?
Brooke Logan understands that we all make mistakes in life but her ex-husband Ridge Forrester has made a colossal boo-boo on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge not only dumped Brooke without having all the facts but he made a beeline to the altar with ex-wife Taylor Hayes. Brooke Logan...
Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next
Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.
Young and the Restless Alum Jacob Aaron Gaines Celebrates His Birthday
Moses Winters dealt with plenty of heartaches over the years in Genoa City, but Y&R fans loved seeing him back in town, living with his brother Devon Hamilton, and his sweet romance with Faith Newman before both headed off to college. Actor Jacob Aaron Gaines is busy celebrating his own major milestone.
DAYS Spoilers for December 1: Eric and Nicole Have a Huge Fight
The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease the tee-up to a huge fight, the taking of a jailed one to task, and much-needed support being lent. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Now that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) knows...
B&B Spoilers for November 29: Sheila And Deacon Have A Lot To Say
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe playing a fun little game where they pick sides in the Brooke Logan vs. Dr. Taylor Hayes battle. B&B Spoilers Highlights. It’s clear being stuck in the house all day and night is getting to Sheila (Kimberlin...
GH Spoilers For December 1: Valentin Is Desperate For Sonny’s Help
GH spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, reveal odd requests, serious confessions, relationship advice, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is well aware of what really happened the night Lucy Coe (Lynn...
Y&R Spoilers For November 29: Nick Gives Nate A Reality Check
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease that a protective dad goes to bat for his daughter, a friend in need receives comfort, an executive gives a new hire a reality check, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next.
Why The Men Of The Bold and the Beautiful Are The Absolute Worst
What do you do if you’re a woman on The Bold and the Beautiful? Well, you pine over a Forrester man for years or decades, a Spencer man for years or decades, or a Forrester/Spencer/Logan-adjacent man for years or decades. And we have to ask ourselves why?. The Bold...
Y&R’s Conner Floyd And Melissa Ordway Get Testy Over Chance & Abby Split
Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor are likely splitting up on The Young and the Restless. Recently, their portrayers, Conner Floyd and Melissa Ordway, got a little testy, albeit playfully, amid their on-screen alter ego’s split. Conner Floyd Advertises Chance’s Tinder Profile. Floyd shared the Y&R video...
B&B Recap For November 28: Steffy And Douglas Tag Team Thomas
The B&B recap for Monday, November 28, 2022, sees a long-held, much flashbacked to secret finally being exposed to all the world…or at least the five people gathered in Eric Forrester’s living room who weren’t in the know. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Steffy Forrester Finnegan...
Why GH’s Anna Devane and Valentin Cassadine Shouldn’t Judge Holly
No one is arguing that Holly Sutton has done a bad thing on General Hospital. Putting on an Anna Devane mask and framing her for the murder of Lucy Coe on the orders of Victor Cassadine is most definitely a very bad thing. And, when the truth comes out, Anna has every right to be angry. But not too angry. Here’s why.
Y&R Spoilers For November 30: Adam And Sally Clear The Air
The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, tease exes clearing the air while two couples teeter on the brink of breakups. You won’t want to miss a moment of this dramatic episode. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) clears the air with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope),...
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: Britt Is A Match For Dying, Pregnant Willow
GH spoilers reveal Willow Tait is on a desperate search for her birth family, so she may find an easy bone marrow match to treat her stage 4 cancer, but she also has no idea her birth family is right in Port Charles, sans her dead father. GH Spoilers Wild...
B&B Recap For November 29: Katie Logan’s Carter Secret Pops Out
The B&B recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, sees the spotlight briefly shifting — and we do mean briefly — to another member of the Logan family. In this episode, Kaite Logan (Heather Tom) admits that her head has been turned by a man well-known to her sisters, and for the first time in a very long time it’s a man that neither Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) nor Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) has slept with…yet. Elsewhere, Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) subterfuge got several wedding guests goats, and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) put the ultimate waffler’s loyalty to the ultimate test. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
Y&R Slip Up: Are Devon Hamilton and Abby Chancellor Lying To Themselves?
Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor and Devon Hamilton had sex on The Young and the Restless, but they both insisted it was a mistake, a weird impulse, and it didn’t mean anything. Abby is married to Chance Chancellor, and Devon thought he was in love with Amanda Sinclair, and besides, just because they have a baby together doesn’t mean there is anything between them other than friendship.
