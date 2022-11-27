The B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, bring an argument, antagonization, and a major decision. You won’t want to miss out on what’s happening next. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) argue about the chaos that erupted in their family. He, no doubt, is furious that his sister spilled the beans on his plot to reunite their parents. For Thomas, the ends justified the means, but it seems that nobody else quite buys that. In fact, many people think Thomas never really reformed and has been pretending recently.

7 HOURS AGO