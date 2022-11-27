’Tis the season: Here are the holiday films at local theaters, available to stream

With the cool weather in the Coastal Bend, all you need is a hot cup of cocoa and a blanket to keep you warmer while you snuggle up on your sofa to stream holiday movies.

But if you want to splurge and change your cocoa and blanket for popcorn and a soda, more holiday films — new and old — will be on the big screen at local theaters.

Check out these holiday films in theaters or on streaming platforms.

'Violent Night'

Rated R, 1 hour and 41 minutes

When a group of mercenaries attacks the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day, and Christmas. The film premieres Thursday.

Starring: David Harbour, Beverly D'Angelo and John Leguizamo

Where to watch: AMC Corpus Christi 16, Century 16, Movies Inc. and Northshore 8

'I Heard the Bells'

Not rated, 1 hour and 50 minutes

Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's world is shattered by tragedy one day. With a nation divided by the Civil War and his family torn apart, he puts down his pen due to his grief. But the sound of Christmas morning reignites the poet's lost voice as he discovers the resounding hope of rekindled faith. Based on a true story, the film premieres Thursday.

Starring: Stephen Atherholt, Jonathan Blair and Rachel Day Hughes

Where to watch: AMC Corpus Christi 16, Century 16 and Northshore 8

Special screenings at Alamo Drafthouse

"The Polar Express": On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. The screening is a Movie Party, which includes fun props and an immersive experience. The showing is on Saturday.

"The Holiday": Two women troubled with guy problems swap homes in each other's countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love. The screening is a Brunch Screening, which includes a special brunch menu. The showing is on Sunday.

"Gremlins": A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on his small town. The screening is a Movie Party, which includes fun props and an immersive experience. The showing is on Monday, Dec. 5.

"Christmas in Connecticut": A food writer who has lied about being the perfect housewife must try to cover her deception when her boss and a returning war hero invite themselves to her home for a traditional family Christmas. The showing is on Saturday, Dec. 10.

"A Christmas Story": In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. The screening is a Movie Party, which includes fun props and an immersive experience. The showing is on Monday, Dec. 12.

"White Christmas": A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont lodge of their former commanding general. The showing is on Christmas Day.

What's playing at Century 16

"Elf": Raised as an oversize elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas sprit. Showings are Friday through Thursday, Dec. 8.

"Christmas Bloody Christmas": It's Christmas Eve and Tori just wants to get drunk and party, but when a robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and begins a rampant killing spree through her small town, she's forced into a battle for survival. Showings are Thursday, Dec. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 15.

"The Polar Express": On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. Showings are Sunday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 14.

"It's a Wonderful Life": An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Showings are Sunday, Dec. 18, and Wednesday, Dec. 21.

New and classic holiday films available to stream

Disney+

"Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays": Follow the acapella group Pentatonix as the vocalists struggle to find inspiration for their annual holiday album. Available to stream Friday.

"Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays": Follow the acapella group Pentatonix as the vocalists struggle to find inspiration for their annual holiday album. Available to stream Friday.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol": The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter Ebenezer Scrooge and his redemption on Christmas Eve. Available to stream now.

HBO Max

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas": On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town. Available to stream now.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas": On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town. Available to stream now.

"A Christmas Story Christmas": Ralphie, now an adult, returns to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child while reconnecting with childhood friends and reconciling the passing of his "Old Man." Available to stream now.

Hulu

"I'm Glad It's Christmas": Chloe has aspirations of becoming a Broadway star, so when the mysterious Cora enlists people to put on a Christmas musical revue, she sees it as an opportunity make a splash. Available to stream Thursday.

"I'm Glad It's Christmas": Chloe has aspirations of becoming a Broadway star, so when the mysterious Cora enlists people to put on a Christmas musical revue, she sees it as an opportunity make a splash. Available to stream Thursday.

"Black Christmas": A remake of the 1974 horror classic, an escaped maniac returns to his childhood home, now a sorority house, on Christmas Eve and begins to murder the sorority sisters one by one. Available to stream now.

Netflix

"Scrooge: A Christmas Carol": A supernatural, time-traveling musical adaption of Charles Dickens' Christmas story. Available to stream Friday.

"Scrooge: A Christmas Carol": A supernatural, time-traveling musical adaption of Charles Dickens' Christmas story. Available to stream Friday.

"Klaus": When a postman befriends toymaker Klaus, they partner up to deliver toys to children, eventually melting an age-old feud and creating a holiday tradition. Available to stream now.

Paramount+

"Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!": Filmed in New York City at Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer performing her festive holiday hits. Available to stream Tuesday, Dec. 20.

"Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!": Filmed in New York City at Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer performing her festive holiday hits. Available to stream Tuesday, Dec. 20.

"Scrooged": A selfish and cynical television executive is haunted by three spirits bearing lessons on Christmas Eve. Available to stream now.

Peacock

"Krampus": A boy who has a bad Christmas accidentally summons a festive demon to his family home. Available to stream now.

"Krampus": A boy who has a bad Christmas accidentally summons a festive demon to his family home. Available to stream now.

"Just Friends": While visiting his hometown during Christmas, a man comes face to face with his old high school crush who was his best friend. Available to stream now.

Prime Video

"Something From Tiffany's": A woman's life is upended when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she's meant to be with. Available to stream Friday, Dec. 9.

"Something From Tiffany's": A woman's life is upended when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she's meant to be with. Available to stream Friday, Dec. 9.

"A Madea Christmas": Madea dispenses her unique form of holiday spirit on a rural town when she's coaxed into helping a friend pay her daughter a surprise visit in the country for Christmas. Available to stream now.

Shudder

"The Apology": Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, a recovering alcoholic is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration when her estranged ex-brother-in-law arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Available to stream Friday, Dec. 16.

"The Apology": Twenty years after the disappearance of her daughter, a recovering alcoholic is preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration when her estranged ex-brother-in-law arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Available to stream Friday, Dec. 16.

"Better Watch Out": On a quiet suburban street, a babysitter must defend a 12-year-old boy from intruders, only to discover it's far from a normal home invasion. Available to stream now.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

