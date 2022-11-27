Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers.That's the major takeaway from Realtor.com's 2023 Housing Forecast released Wednesday. Home price declines "may not happen as quickly as some have anticipated," said Realtor.com's chief economist, Danielle Hale. Prices will be elevated during the first half of 2023 and they'll probably fall or stay flat during the second half of next year, she told CBS MoneyWatch. "We...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO