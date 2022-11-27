Indians win tip-off tournament

RICHFIELD SPRINGS - The West Canada Valley boys waited until the final minute to determine the outcome of Friday's season-opening victory over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. They went to the last minute again in Saturday's Richfield Springs/ODY Boys Tip-Off Tournament championship game and came up on the short end of a 57-52 score against Sauquoit Valley in an early season meeting of two of the Center State Conference's three Indians.

Sauquoit Valley (2-0) led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter and never trailed until the final minute of the third. The Indians in red led 43-34 following a three-point basket by tournament MVP Doovan Nelson midway through the third quarter but a technical foul started a 13-2 West Canada Valley run that ended Camerohn Ludwig's layup giving the Indians in purple a 47-45 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

"I told them all along (West Canada Valley was) going to make a run," said Sauquoit Valley coach Matt Sprowell, the former West Canada Valley junior varsity coach who earned his first varsity coaching victories at the tournament. "They're too good not to."

The lead changed hands on the first three baskets of the fourth quarter with Aiden McKenney erasing the final West Canada Valley lead with just under six minutes left to play. West Canada Valley (1-1) tied the score at 50 and 52 then missed three free throws that would have given it the lead, the third on the first shot of a one-and-one.

A free throw by Ben Conover had tied the game at 50 and two by Ludwig had tied it at 52; West Canada Valley went without a field goal after Ludwig's putback had produced its final lead with 6:19 on the clock.

West Canada Valley called a timeout with possession and the 52-all tie at 1:08. Aiden McKenney rebounded a missed shot by West Canada Valley and Sauquoit Valley took the lead with Andrew Price's fifth three-pointer - the team's 11th - with 20.4 seconds remaining. West Canada Valley took a shot to tie and James Henck, who had not been with Sauquoit Valley for Friday's first round game, was fouled on the rebound. West Canada Valley fouled again following a timeout and Nelson sealed with win with two free throws in the closing seconds.

Nelson had scored a game-high 19 points when Sauquoit Valley was beaten by Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in last year's tournament title game. He scored 11 Saturday while all-tournament selection Price led Sauquoit Valley with 15, Zach Latino scored 12 and Henck had 11.

Ludwig and Shepardson led West Canada Valley with 17 and 16 points, respectively, and joined Price on the all-star team with Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's Eliijah Donegan and Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young's Jordan DiLiberto.

Donegan scored 30 points for Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in its 77-32 win in the consolation game. DiLiberto, teammate Bradyn Dunckel and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's Atticus Roque each scored 14 points.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, which has no seniors on its varsity roster, won the junior varsity championship. Sauquoit Valley also played the tournament with no varsity seniors.

Sprowell is encouraged with the experience his team gained at the tournament.

"We beat last year's Class C championship team (West Canada Valley) and a Section IV finalist (Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young)," he said. "That's a big confidence boost. … It's a big thing to change the mindset here."

CHAMPIONSHIP: Sauquoit Valley 57, West Canada Valley 52

SAUQUOIT VALLEY (2-0): Donovan Nelson 3 2-4 11; Josh LoGalbo 0 0-0 0; James Henck 5 2-2 12; Andrew Price 5 0-0 15; Alex Prichard 0 0-0 0; Jacob Jouben 1 0-0 2; Aiden McKenney 2 0-0 4; Zach Latino 5 0-0 13. Totals: 21 4-6 57.

WEST CANADA VALLEY (1-1): Brayden Shepardson 5 3-4 16; Jayden Smith 0 0-0 0; Josh Grabowski 2 0-0 4; Sean Burdick 2 0-0 4; Jace Bartlett 2 0-3 4; Josh Conover 1 0-0 2; Camerohn Ludwig 6 4-4 17; Ben Conover 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 8-13 52.

Sauquoit Valley 20 14 11 12 - 57

West Canada Valley 14 15 18 5 - 52

Three-pointers: Sauquoit Valley 11 (Price 5, Latino 3, Nelson 3); West Canada Valley 4 (Shepardson 3, Ludwig 1).

Next up: Both teams plays their home openers Tuesday, West Canada Valley against Cooperstown, and Sauquoit Valley againsy Hamilton.

Most Valuable Player: Donovan Nelson, Sauquoit Valley

All-Tournament Team: Jordan DiLiberto, Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young; Eliijah Donegan, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill; Camerohn Ludwig, West Canada Valley; Andrew Price, Sauquoit Valley; Brayden Shepardson, West Canada Valley.

CONSOLATION: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 77, Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 32

VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL (1-1): Ryan Drummond 0 0-0 0; Degaregegn Paradis 0 0-0 0; Ben Donnelly 3 0-0 7; Jacob Garcia 2 0-0 4; Carson Collins 1 0-0 2; Leland Hitchings 1 1-2 3; Dylan Donegan 2 0-0 5; Eliijah Donegan 13 1-2 30; Atticus Roque 7 0-0 14; Tom Helmer 3 0-0 7; Jacob DeJesus 2 0-0 5. Totals: 34 2-4 77.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS/OWEN D. YOUNG (0-2): Mitchell Palmatier 0 0-0 0; Clay Bobnick 0 0-3 0; Justin Wolfe 0 0-0 0; Jesse Bowman 0 0-0 0; Ethan O'Connor 2 0-0 4; Cameron Mercer 0 0-0 0; Bradyn Dunckel 5 3-8 14; Jordan DiLiberto 2 8-11 14. Totals: 9 11-22 32.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 21 19 18 19 - 77

Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 6 7 5 14 - 32

Three-pointers: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 7 (E.Donegan 3, DeJesus 1, D.Donegan 1, Donnelly 1, Helmer 1); Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 3 (DiLiberto 2, Dunckel 1).

Next up: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill is entered in another tournament next week and plays Cazenovia in the first round at Sherburne-Earlville Friday. Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young plays Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Saturday on Day 1 of Coaches vs. Cancer play at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.

Notre Dame girls get first win

Utica's Notre Dame Jugglers earned their first win of the season Saturday when they beat Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse 66-49 in the consolation game of the Baldwinsville Tip-Off Tournament.

Ella Trinkaus had 19 points, nine rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals in the win for the Jugglers (1-1) who were beaten 68-42 by Jamesville-DeWitt in Friday's season and tournament opener. Trinkaus scored a game-high 22 points in the loss.

Jamesville-DeWitt defeated Baldwinsville in Saturday's championship game.

Alexa Durso scored 12 points for Notre Dame Saturday while Maggie Trinkaus added six points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

West Canada Valley girls win opener

The West Canada Valley Indians started with a 17-2 run Saturday and defeated Westmoreland's Bulldogs 59-31 in their opening game Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Analyce Grabowski scored a game-high 21 points and had six steals for West Canada Valley while Hanna Burdick had 12 points on four three-pointers, and Reese Fellows had nine points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Madalynne Enos scored 20 points for Westmoreland, including 13 in the second half.