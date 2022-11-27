ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield Springs, NY

Indians win tip-off tournament

By Jon Rathbun, Times Telegram
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dD1go_0jOwpGyj00

RICHFIELD SPRINGS - The West Canada Valley boys waited until the final minute to determine the outcome of Friday's season-opening victory over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. They went to the last minute again in Saturday's Richfield Springs/ODY Boys Tip-Off Tournament championship game and came up on the short end of a 57-52 score against Sauquoit Valley in an early season meeting of two of the Center State Conference's three Indians.

Sauquoit Valley (2-0) led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter and never trailed until the final minute of the third. The Indians in red led 43-34 following a three-point basket by tournament MVP Doovan Nelson midway through the third quarter but a technical foul started a 13-2 West Canada Valley run that ended Camerohn Ludwig's layup giving the Indians in purple a 47-45 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

"I told them all along (West Canada Valley was) going to make a run," said Sauquoit Valley coach Matt Sprowell, the former West Canada Valley junior varsity coach who earned his first varsity coaching victories at the tournament. "They're too good not to."

The lead changed hands on the first three baskets of the fourth quarter with Aiden McKenney erasing the final West Canada Valley lead with just under six minutes left to play. West Canada Valley (1-1) tied the score at 50 and 52 then missed three free throws that would have given it the lead, the third on the first shot of a one-and-one.

A free throw by Ben Conover had tied the game at 50 and two by Ludwig had tied it at 52; West Canada Valley went without a field goal after Ludwig's putback had produced its final lead with 6:19 on the clock.

West Canada Valley called a timeout with possession and the 52-all tie at 1:08. Aiden McKenney rebounded a missed shot by West Canada Valley and Sauquoit Valley took the lead with Andrew Price's fifth three-pointer - the team's 11th - with 20.4 seconds remaining. West Canada Valley took a shot to tie and James Henck, who had not been with Sauquoit Valley for Friday's first round game, was fouled on the rebound. West Canada Valley fouled again following a timeout and Nelson sealed with win with two free throws in the closing seconds.

Nelson had scored a game-high 19 points when Sauquoit Valley was beaten by Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in last year's tournament title game. He scored 11 Saturday while all-tournament selection Price led Sauquoit Valley with 15, Zach Latino scored 12 and Henck had 11.

Ludwig and Shepardson led West Canada Valley with 17 and 16 points, respectively, and joined Price on the all-star team with Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's Eliijah Donegan and Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young's Jordan DiLiberto.

Donegan scored 30 points for Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in its 77-32 win in the consolation game. DiLiberto, teammate Bradyn Dunckel and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's Atticus Roque each scored 14 points.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, which has no seniors on its varsity roster, won the junior varsity championship. Sauquoit Valley also played the tournament with no varsity seniors.

Sprowell is encouraged with the experience his team gained at the tournament.

"We beat last year's Class C championship team (West Canada Valley) and a Section IV finalist (Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young)," he said. "That's a big confidence boost. … It's a big thing to change the mindset here."

CHAMPIONSHIP: Sauquoit Valley 57, West Canada Valley 52

SAUQUOIT VALLEY (2-0): Donovan Nelson 3 2-4 11; Josh LoGalbo 0 0-0 0; James Henck 5 2-2 12; Andrew Price 5 0-0 15; Alex Prichard 0 0-0 0; Jacob Jouben 1 0-0 2; Aiden McKenney 2 0-0 4; Zach Latino 5 0-0 13. Totals: 21 4-6 57.

WEST CANADA VALLEY (1-1): Brayden Shepardson 5 3-4 16; Jayden Smith 0 0-0 0; Josh Grabowski 2 0-0 4; Sean Burdick 2 0-0 4; Jace Bartlett 2 0-3 4; Josh Conover 1 0-0 2; Camerohn Ludwig 6 4-4 17; Ben Conover 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 8-13 52.

Sauquoit Valley 20 14 11 12 - 57

West Canada Valley 14 15 18 5 - 52

Three-pointers: Sauquoit Valley 11 (Price 5, Latino 3, Nelson 3); West Canada Valley 4 (Shepardson 3, Ludwig 1).

Next up: Both teams plays their home openers Tuesday, West Canada Valley against Cooperstown, and Sauquoit Valley againsy Hamilton.

Most Valuable Player: Donovan Nelson, Sauquoit Valley

All-Tournament Team: Jordan DiLiberto, Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young; Eliijah Donegan, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill; Camerohn Ludwig, West Canada Valley; Andrew Price, Sauquoit Valley; Brayden Shepardson, West Canada Valley.

CONSOLATION: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 77, Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 32

VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL (1-1): Ryan Drummond 0 0-0 0; Degaregegn Paradis 0 0-0 0; Ben Donnelly 3 0-0 7; Jacob Garcia 2 0-0 4; Carson Collins 1 0-0 2; Leland Hitchings 1 1-2 3; Dylan Donegan 2 0-0 5; Eliijah Donegan 13 1-2 30; Atticus Roque 7 0-0 14; Tom Helmer 3 0-0 7; Jacob DeJesus 2 0-0 5. Totals: 34 2-4 77.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS/OWEN D. YOUNG (0-2): Mitchell Palmatier 0 0-0 0; Clay Bobnick 0 0-3 0; Justin Wolfe 0 0-0 0; Jesse Bowman 0 0-0 0; Ethan O'Connor 2 0-0 4; Cameron Mercer 0 0-0 0; Bradyn Dunckel 5 3-8 14; Jordan DiLiberto 2 8-11 14. Totals: 9 11-22 32.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 21 19 18 19 - 77

Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 6 7 5 14 - 32

Three-pointers: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 7 (E.Donegan 3, DeJesus 1, D.Donegan 1, Donnelly 1, Helmer 1); Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young 3 (DiLiberto 2, Dunckel 1).

Next up: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill is entered in another tournament next week and plays Cazenovia in the first round at Sherburne-Earlville Friday. Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young plays Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Saturday on Day 1 of Coaches vs. Cancer play at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.

Notre Dame girls get first win

Utica's Notre Dame Jugglers earned their first win of the season Saturday when they beat Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse 66-49 in the consolation game of the Baldwinsville Tip-Off Tournament.

Ella Trinkaus had 19 points, nine rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals in the win for the Jugglers (1-1) who were beaten 68-42 by Jamesville-DeWitt in Friday's season and tournament opener. Trinkaus scored a game-high 22 points in the loss.

Jamesville-DeWitt defeated Baldwinsville in Saturday's championship game.

Alexa Durso scored 12 points for Notre Dame Saturday while Maggie Trinkaus added six points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

West Canada Valley girls win opener

The West Canada Valley Indians started with a 17-2 run Saturday and defeated Westmoreland's Bulldogs 59-31 in their opening game Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Analyce Grabowski scored a game-high 21 points and had six steals for West Canada Valley while Hanna Burdick had 12 points on four three-pointers, and Reese Fellows had nine points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Madalynne Enos scored 20 points for Westmoreland, including 13 in the second half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Windy with falling temps this afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Very gusty winds will bring a drop in temperatures and the return of lake effect snow. It’s a south wind Wednesday, so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s midday, but only for a brief period. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 30s for the second half of the day.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY

Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What’s Going Around: 11-28-2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is a weekly check of some of the illnesses being reported at area doctor offices. Camillus Flu Strep throat Stomach bug RSV Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse RSV Flu Pink eye Strep throat Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Flu RSV Covid Stomach Bug Dr. Carguello, Pulaski RSU Flu Covid
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
VERONA, NY
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

218
Followers
246
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy