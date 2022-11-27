Spending the holidays in Overland Park can feel magical, especially when you have kids in-tow. So, pack your bags and bring the kids to Overland Park to make lasting holiday memories. Your little ones will be awed by the sparkling charm of Downtown Overland Park’s Christmas tree (have them drop off a letter to Santa and he’ll write you back!) Or on the south end of OP, bundle up the family with hot cocoa in-hand for Overland Park’s Arboretum & Botanical Garden’s Luminary Walk. There is no shortage of sweet memory-making options here in OP.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO