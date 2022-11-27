Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine Hughes
Mollie and Josephine Hughes House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byChenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is something to appreciate in every historic home and some you like visually more than others. There's so much to like about this house.
After 20 years, Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe announces it’s their last year
The owners of Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe announced Tuesday that this will be their final year after 20 years of showing off nearly 200 inflatables at their home.
Kansas City commission would create document of discriminatory practices
Kansas City officials are considering creating a special commission on reparations, which would aim to reverse the historical impact of slavery.
WyCo, KCK community activist Broderick Crawford passes away
Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, community activist Broderick Crawford has passed away after facing health issues for nearly a year.
Historic Smallwood V. Noland House in Independence, Missouri sits on property purchased in 1833
Smallwood V. Noland House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 21, 1994, the Smallwood V. Noland House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 1024 South Forest in Independence, Missouri. The home appears to be on a very large lot.
KCTV 5
Frustration boils after water goes out in KC neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in a Kansas City neighborhood off Gregory Boulevard say they were left without running water for about 18 hours. For Josh Lehne, knowing whether his water will run is sort of a guessing game. “We’ve actually had this big Ozarka bottle left over...
flatlandkc.org
KC Leaving $2M Annually ‘On the Table’ by Not Taxing Airbnbs
Audit estimates there are more than 1,800 short-term rentals in Kansas City — the equivalent of two downtown convention hotels — that aren't feeding into the local tax base. Kansas City is losing out on $2.28 million by not taxing short-term rentals, according to a new report released...
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's development
Lewis-Webb House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byLewis Webb House - Facebook page. The Lewis-Webb House is located at 302 West Mill in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
flatlandkc.org
Tap List
Tap List | Limitless Brewing Set To Move Into New Space. Limitless Brewing is celebrating the holiday season by opening a new facility at 9500 Dice Lane in Lenexa. First, though, the brewery will be hosting one last party at its current location a few blocks away. Limitless will be...
kansascitymag.com
Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County
When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence homeowners fighting to build fire access road, citing ‘clear and present danger’
When Chris Sanders and Amanda Unruh bought their Lawrence home five years ago, they knew their historic property would need myriad renovations and repairs. They never imagined the long odyssey that would unfold in their quest to protect their family and home. The parents of two young children, the couple...
visitoverlandpark.com
Best Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions in OP
Spending the holidays in Overland Park can feel magical, especially when you have kids in-tow. So, pack your bags and bring the kids to Overland Park to make lasting holiday memories. Your little ones will be awed by the sparkling charm of Downtown Overland Park’s Christmas tree (have them drop off a letter to Santa and he’ll write you back!) Or on the south end of OP, bundle up the family with hot cocoa in-hand for Overland Park’s Arboretum & Botanical Garden’s Luminary Walk. There is no shortage of sweet memory-making options here in OP.
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museum
Col. John Harris House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byAndi Enns, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The 1855 Col. John “Jack” Harris Residence or 1855 Harris-Kearney House is located in the Westport neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. According to the Missouri Division of Tourism, the house is “Kansas City’s oldest remaining brick residence located in the Westport area on the Santa Fe, California and Oregon Trails.” On October 18, 1972, the Harris Residence was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.
Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.
kcur.org
Johnson County Christmas Bureau saved by last-minute donation: 'Our community steps up'
After an urgent call for help last week, local nonprofit Johnson County Christmas Bureau says it will be able to host its annual holiday shop this December after all. The local nonprofit announced this week that it had found a commercial space to hold this year’s holiday shop for low-income Johnson Countians, following a months-long search.
Owners of Bier Station in Waldo sell business, building to City Barrel Brewing
The owners of Bier Station, a tavern located in the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, has sold the business to City Barrel Brewing.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park company set to move to bigger digs in Leawood
KBP Investments’ relocation from Overland Park to Leawood is entering its final stages. The company’s new corporate headquarters on State Line Road is expected to be open by early next year. Driving the news: At its most recent meeting last week, the Leawood City Council approved an updated...
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'
Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Comments / 0