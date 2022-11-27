ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Frustration boils after water goes out in KC neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in a Kansas City neighborhood off Gregory Boulevard say they were left without running water for about 18 hours. For Josh Lehne, knowing whether his water will run is sort of a guessing game. “We’ve actually had this big Ozarka bottle left over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

KC Leaving $2M Annually ‘On the Table’ by Not Taxing Airbnbs

Audit estimates there are more than 1,800 short-term rentals in Kansas City — the equivalent of two downtown convention hotels — that aren't feeding into the local tax base. Kansas City is losing out on $2.28 million by not taxing short-term rentals, according to a new report released...
KANSAS CITY, KS
flatlandkc.org

Tap List

Tap List | Limitless Brewing Set To Move Into New Space. Limitless Brewing is celebrating the holiday season by opening a new facility at 9500 Dice Lane in Lenexa. First, though, the brewery will be hosting one last party at its current location a few blocks away. Limitless will be...
LENEXA, KS
kansascitymag.com

Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County

When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

Best Kid-Friendly Holiday Attractions in OP

Spending the holidays in Overland Park can feel magical, especially when you have kids in-tow. So, pack your bags and bring the kids to Overland Park to make lasting holiday memories. Your little ones will be awed by the sparkling charm of Downtown Overland Park’s Christmas tree (have them drop off a letter to Santa and he’ll write you back!) Or on the south end of OP, bundle up the family with hot cocoa in-hand for Overland Park’s Arboretum & Botanical Garden’s Luminary Walk. There is no shortage of sweet memory-making options here in OP.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museum

Col. John Harris House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byAndi Enns, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The 1855 Col. John “Jack” Harris Residence or 1855 Harris-Kearney House is located in the Westport neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. According to the Missouri Division of Tourism, the house is “Kansas City’s oldest remaining brick residence located in the Westport area on the Santa Fe, California and Oregon Trails.” On October 18, 1972, the Harris Residence was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park company set to move to bigger digs in Leawood

KBP Investments’ relocation from Overland Park to Leawood is entering its final stages. The company’s new corporate headquarters on State Line Road is expected to be open by early next year. Driving the news: At its most recent meeting last week, the Leawood City Council approved an updated...
LEAWOOD, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy