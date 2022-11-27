Read full article on original website
Senate conservatives press McConnell to punt on omnibus
Senate conservatives on Wednesday sent a letter to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) urging him to skip a year-end omnibus spending package and instead insist on a short-term stop-gap funding measure to punt spending negotiations into next year, when Republicans will control the House. “We believe it would be...
Former President Barack Obama honored with historical marker outside state capitol in Springfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historical marker for the United States and the state of Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Legislature honored former president Barack Obama by unveiling a plaque at the state capital, where Obama announced his candidacy for president.Obama made the historic announcement in 2007. It's also the place where former president Abraham Lincoln began his road to the White House.
