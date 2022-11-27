After months of legal tussling with Anne Heche‘s ex James Tupper, 57, her eldest son Homer Laffoon, 20, has obtained control over his late mother’s estate. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Homer control over the estate on Wednesday, November 30, even over James’ continued objections and claims that $200,000 worth of her jewelry had “gone missing,” per The Daily Mail. Anne’s son is now the permanent “general” administrator, though James (who is the father of Homer’s younger brother Atlas Tupper, 13,) had fought to have an “independent” administrator appointed instead. Homer is the son of Anne and her ex, cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO