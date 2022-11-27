Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Heche’s Son Homer, 20, Given Control Of Her Estate After Battle With Her Ex James Tupper
After months of legal tussling with Anne Heche‘s ex James Tupper, 57, her eldest son Homer Laffoon, 20, has obtained control over his late mother’s estate. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Homer control over the estate on Wednesday, November 30, even over James’ continued objections and claims that $200,000 worth of her jewelry had “gone missing,” per The Daily Mail. Anne’s son is now the permanent “general” administrator, though James (who is the father of Homer’s younger brother Atlas Tupper, 13,) had fought to have an “independent” administrator appointed instead. Homer is the son of Anne and her ex, cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0