Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

Indiana needs to decriminalization Marijuana charges for God sake something less addictive than alcohol and opiates. I as a Republican is embarrassed by the level of stupidity and lack of research by people. I know first-hand many of my cancer patients do better pain wise and nausea than taking toxic opiates. there is a time and place for them. The number of accidents and deaths far-out weigh more with alcohol and opiates. and more so now with Fentenyal on the streets. Marijuana is no where near these numbers Again stop lining drug pockets and do research so our patient may have a choice with out fear!!!
Marijuana arrests are phony baloney charges. That's why prosecutors don't like to deal with them. In other states they give you a written citation and it works well. In Indiana we tie up the courts with these Mickey Mouse cases. The truth be told Republicans are concerned that prosecutors will not prosecute abortion related cases. Just come out with it and admit it.
Republicans need them easy convictions simple possession of Marijuana gives them. How are they gonna fill their for profit prisons and continue to line their fat pockets? Eli Lily would be disappointed in their little puppets.
