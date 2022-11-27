Read full article on original website
City of Riverside Receives Grant For Park Project
On Wednesday, November 16 the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. The City of Riverside was the recipient of two such grants, including a $100,044 grant for their renovations of...
Washington City Parks Receives Grant For Wellness Park Equipment
The City of Washington was awarded a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. With this grant, they will be able to add a large play structure for kids up to age 12. Washington City Parks Director Nick Pacha tells KCII Radio about the project, “Yeah, so in kind of the master planning of the Wellness Park way back in 2017 when we started planning and designing, one of the amenities we wanted to add as soon as possible, as soon as money allowed is a large play structure out there. So with all the use and all the activities going on out there, the one you know, not really complaint, but comment we get is there’s just not things to do for the siblings and the little kids out there while their older siblings are playing sports, soccer or baseball or softball.” The new structure is going to be 100% ADA compliant. After meeting with the company that will be producing the structure, Pacha states there is around a 10month waiting period for equipment. They are hoping installation will be finished by late next summer or early fall.
Washington Board of Supervisors Vote for Old Jail Demolition
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and discussed the demolition of the county-owned property at 221 West 2nd Street, formerly known as the Old Jail. The board had previously had all of the asbestos removal done on the property in preparation for future demolition. Utilities have also been disconnected. The board will be taking bids for demolition, and the demolition company will be responsible for the removal of all utilities as well as the tower. “What’s going to happen over there is we’re going to plan on demolishing the old jail, taking it down. Taking the tower down, taking the two-car garage that used to be a work release thing and storage will be gone, and then that shed behind will be for the radio equipment that’s going to be put up for bid. So, that is our plan.” The board set a resolution to plan a time frame for the demolition bids and upcoming information regarding the demolition process. KCII will keep you up to date with this project as it progresses.
Complaint Against LCCB Accepted
In a meeting on Thursday, November 17, the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) validated a complaint made against the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB). The complaint was filed by former conservation board member Sam Willson. Willson claimed that members of the LCCB held an unannounced meeting back on September 19,...
North Liberty developer to move Pizza Ranch to new location
A developer constructing mixed-use housing plans to add a joint bowling alley and entertainment center, as well as relocating Pizza Ranch to a larger location. The Press-Citizen says that Brandon Pratt is one of several partners in Lion Development Group, which is behind much of the development seen both north and south along Penn Street to the west of Ranshaw Way, collectively called Solomon’s Landing. The Pizza Ranch and bowling alley building will be the front-facing commercial space of the 80-acre property while single-family housing, apartment buildings and townhomes will be built to the rear.
Washington County Hospital and Clinics to Have Public Hearing
The Washington County Hospital and Clinics will hold a public hearing on December 1st at 4 PM in the Robert Nicola Conference Room at the Washington County Hospital and Clinics. The hearing will be conducted on the proposed plans for the Specialty Clinic Expansion. At the hearing, any interested person may appear to file an objection to the proposed plans. After any objections, the hospital board will make a decision on the plans.
Tyson Foods employees demand additional relief funds from Johnson County Board of Supervisors
About two dozen employees from the Tyson Foods Columbus Junction gathered at the Johnson County Board of Supervisors budget work session on Monday to ask the board to give a second round of Direct Assistance Program checks. The program offered county residents a one-time payment of $1,400 to assist those...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Chief Lester
On today’s program, we are talking with Chief Lester, about the Snow Ordinance for the City of Washington.
4-H FFA Market Beef Weigh In 12/17
4-H & FFA beef project members are reminded of the Market Beef Weigh-In to be held Saturday, December 17, 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Kalona Sale Barn. Listen to KCII (106.1) for cancellation notice if weather is bad. To prepare ahead of time, 4-H families can look over the November Beef 4-H Newsletter. Families will want to have the pre-scale form printed and prepared for weigh-in. Please contact the Washington County Extension Office as soon as possible if families will be attending from a neighboring county 4-H program or if families must attend another weigh-in location due to schedule conflicts. Pre-approval is necessary. For more information about 4-H or the Market Beef project or weigh-in, click here.
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH ALICIA DAVIS
On today’s program we’re talking with Alicia Davis, Events Coordinator with the Washington Chamber of Commerce, about the annual Candlelight Tour of Homes this weekend.
November Ends With Drought Trends Continuing
Drought conditions persist across Washington County and southeast Iowa as the calendar turns to December, according to the latest statistics issued by US Drought Monitor. In the report issued with data through November 22nd, all of Washington County was not only abnormally dry, but experiencing moderate drought, with 83% of the county under severe drought status. Only areas of the county near Wellman and east of Highway 218 were listed as less severe.
Christmas In Kalona This Weekend
The holiday spirit will be palpable on Saturday, December 3 when Christmas in Kalona returns. The event is free to the public and includes a variety of activities and attractions for all ages. Kicking off downtown, kids have the chance to take pictures with live reindeer at the Kalona Public...
Halcyon House Washington Page With Dr. Anne Valentine
On today’s program, we are talking with Dr. Anne Valentine, Board President for Paws and More Animal Shelter, about their Capital Campaign.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AMY MARTIN
On today’s program, we’re talking with Diabetes Nurse Educator at Washington County Hospital and Clinics, Amy Martin, about American Diabetes Month.
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
Stolen sleigh returned in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A sleigh thatdisappeared overnight on Nov. 18 from Iowa City's downtown district has been returned. On Sunday, Iowa City Public Safety posted an update on Facebook, saying it's been recovered. The sleigh is displayed every year in the Pedestrian Mall. Previous coverage: Police search for...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DELANEY PARISH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Delaney Parish, a dispatcher for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, about her recent recognition as Dispatcher of the Year.
Iowa Wesleyan Lessons & Carols Service This Week
Iowa Wesleyan University’s time-honored tradition of Lessons & Carols is returning to campus on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4. Both services will take place in the University Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. This year’s service, entitled “Let My Love Be Heard,” will highlight students...
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
