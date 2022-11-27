The City of Washington was awarded a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. With this grant, they will be able to add a large play structure for kids up to age 12. Washington City Parks Director Nick Pacha tells KCII Radio about the project, “Yeah, so in kind of the master planning of the Wellness Park way back in 2017 when we started planning and designing, one of the amenities we wanted to add as soon as possible, as soon as money allowed is a large play structure out there. So with all the use and all the activities going on out there, the one you know, not really complaint, but comment we get is there’s just not things to do for the siblings and the little kids out there while their older siblings are playing sports, soccer or baseball or softball.” The new structure is going to be 100% ADA compliant. After meeting with the company that will be producing the structure, Pacha states there is around a 10month waiting period for equipment. They are hoping installation will be finished by late next summer or early fall.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO