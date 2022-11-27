(Holyoke, MN) -- Two teen siblings from northeastern Minnesota are the victims of a deadly weekend crash in Carlton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth hit some snow and ice at a curve on Highway 23, lost control and crashed into the ditch. State troopers say Tuura and his passenger - 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum - died at the scene Saturday morning. The report shows they weren't wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not involved. A Go Fund Me page says Kaden and Aubrey were brother and sister.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO