Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different
I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
boreal.org
VIDEO: Blue Angels visit ahead of 2023 Duluth Airshow
Put the Duluth Airshow on your calendar! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline the July 15-16th. Two members of the team stopped in Duluth on Monday, to work on logistics in advance of all the fun. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman said he remembers seeing the Blue Angels...
boreal.org
Duluth Canal Cam footage of a ship arriving in heavy snow on Tuesday
Enjoy the video below of the John G Munson arrival in Duluth on Tuesday, November 29th during a beautiful winter snowfall to unload limestone. To view additional footage of live and past arrivals, follow this link to the Duluth Harbor Cam:
boreal.org
Northland Neon breathes life into old signs and new creations
Dave Anderson - Northern News Now - November 25, 2022. It’s hard to hold a conversation in the Northland Neon shop on Woodland Avenue in Duluth. The hum and hiss of high-voltage, vacuums, and pumps keep a dull roar going on all through the workday. You need to be part chemist, part electrician, and part artist to work on neon signs.
boreal.org
Shedding pounds of plastic: A Duluth team’s recycling mission to reduce medical waste
What would you do with 1,500 pounds of plastic? Jessica Shade, a registered nurse at Essentia Health's Cancer Center in Duluth, saw an opportunity. Jessica has always been a steward of the environment and has a passion for reducing medical waste. In March, she introduced the entire Cancer Center to a sustainability program, called NexTrex, which turns plastic film waste into outdoor furniture.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
FOX 21 Online
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
FOX 21 Online
Hucklebeary Opens New Location
DULUTH, Minn. – Hucklebeary, a local craft and gift shop, officially opened the doors to their new location on East Superior Street on Saturday, exactly five years after the company started in 2017. This comes after it was forced to move when plans began for the Hotel Astoria building...
boreal.org
VIDEO: Surfing the Gales of November
Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
boreal.org
Newly approved shelter dramatically increases homeless resources on Iron Range
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - November 29, 2022. Tuesday, the St. Louis County Board unanimously approved funding for a brand-new homeless shelter in Hibbing. The board set aside $1.66 million of American Rescue Plan dollars to help fund the new shelter. According to Scott Zahorik with the Arrowhead...
northernnewsnow.com
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
boreal.org
LIght snow today, mainly north
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 28, 2022. Light snow will develop today and end tonight, mainly over northern areas. A light wintry mix will also be possible in the Arrowhead. Snowfall amounts will range from a dusting 2 inches with the higher amounts along the International Border.
boreal.org
Lingering snow tonight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 30, 2022. Snow will linger across northwest Wisconsin tonight, with light snow showers tonight and Wednesday for northern Minnesota. Expect difficult travel conditions tonight, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Slow down when driving on snow-covered roads, don't use cruise control, and be sure to turn headlights on! Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect this evening.
willmarradio.com
Two Teens Dead in Northern MN Crash
(Holyoke, MN) -- Two teen siblings from northeastern Minnesota are the victims of a deadly weekend crash in Carlton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth hit some snow and ice at a curve on Highway 23, lost control and crashed into the ditch. State troopers say Tuura and his passenger - 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum - died at the scene Saturday morning. The report shows they weren't wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not involved. A Go Fund Me page says Kaden and Aubrey were brother and sister.
northernnewsnow.com
Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds. While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second....
WDIO-TV
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
boreal.org
Snow forecast today
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 29, 2022. The heaviest snow remains expected in NW WI, but moderate snow is now expected in the MN Arrowhead and east-central MN if you have to travel. Slow down on area roadways today and expect potentially rapid reductions in visibility from heavy snow.
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man stabbed, DPD searching for suspect
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. According to DPD, it happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near East McCuen Street and 96th Avenue West, just west of the Oliver Bridge. DPD said the victim was taken to the...
