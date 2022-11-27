Read full article on original website
showmeinstitute.org
Columbia Still Making Simple Things Complicated
Columbia city government is taking additional steps toward finally solving a problem of its own making. After rescinding the city’s absurd ban—yes, it really was a ban—on trash roll carts (The horror! A roll cart!) the council is now considering getting rid of the equally ridiculous requirement that residents only use city-approved trash bags with a city logo on them. Requiring the logo prevents you from simply buying trash bags when at the store like everyone else in America does. (Yes, I get that certain stores sold the special bags, but I mean, you know, any store. We’re talking trash bags here, not Rembrandts.)
Crews tear down Manor House on MU’s campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews spent Tuesday tearing down Manor House Graduate Student Apartments on the University of Missouri's campus today. The building closed at the start of the fall semester. With the demolition of Manor House, this leaves only Tara Apartments available for graduate students. The university has seen a decrease in graduate housing since 2014. The post Crews tear down Manor House on MU’s campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
Columbia Missourian
New thrift shop City Boutique sells goods in benefit of refugees
Your browser does not support the audio element. Clothing, household items, toys, games and decorations are some of the items that can be found at the new local thrift shop City Boutique. The store, run by the nonprofit organization City of Refuge, opened Monday and benefits refugees in Columbia. Ruth...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Winter shelters for unhoused people open in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Room at the Inn in Columbia opened Monday night for the winter season in its new location. This is one of several shelters that are part of the city's plan to minimize the impact of chronic homelessness in Columbia. Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will opened Monday and will run The post Winter shelters for unhoused people open in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season
COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim
A visitation is set for this week for one of the two victims of a deadly downtown Jefferson City bar shooting. The post Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Room at the Inn opens temporary shelter for homeless at new location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Room at the Inn is set to open an emergency shelter at a new location Room at the Inn website Organizers will welcome guests to the shelter at the old VFW Post 280 building at 1509 Ashley St. in Columbia. The move follows the Columbia City Council's approval of the The post Room at the Inn opens temporary shelter for homeless at new location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police warn of road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday. The post Police warn of road closure in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting. Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning. Police identified...
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Mail Carrier Charged After Missed Delivery Leads to Confrontation
A dispute over why a package wasn’t delivered has a mail carrier for the Osage Beach Post Office in the dog house and with a future court date. A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 51-year-old Scott Nowak used dog repellant to spray the unidentified victim who pursued Nowak to inquire why he did not stop to complete the expected delivery. The statement further indicates that Nowak said he would not deliver the package because of an aggressive dog at the residence. An argument then ensued when Nowak reportedly then refused to hand over the package away from the dog prompting Nowak to allegedly spray the victim in the face causing an apparent chemical burn. Nowak has, since, been formally charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action before being released on his own recognizance.
KOMU
Central Bank of Boone County Facebook Post
Matt McCabe is a reporter and digital producer for KOMU 8 News. Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity. Some customers had their cards frozen after fraud over the weekend.
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at The post Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police continue search for suspected prowler
COLUMBIA — Columbia CrimeStoppers continued Monday to offer a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspected prowler. Columbia police investigators believed the prowler’s activity could be escalating following a series of attempted break-ins. Police said the victims had all been women between 20...
Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several assault and weapons charges following a shots-fired incident in north Columbia on Monday. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Columbia police officers The post Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
kjluradio.com
One block of Dunklin Street, just west of Lincoln University, closed for next two weeks
A section of Jefferson City’s Dunklin Street will remain closed to traffic for the next two weeks. The city announced Monday morning that the 200 block of Dunklin, between Madison and Monroe Streets, will be closed for pavement repairs today through Monday, December 12. Motorists are urged to find...
