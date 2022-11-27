ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Snow forecast today

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 29, 2022. The heaviest snow remains expected in NW WI, but moderate snow is now expected in the MN Arrowhead and east-central MN if you have to travel. Slow down on area roadways today and expect potentially rapid reductions in visibility from heavy snow.
Lingering snow tonight

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 30, 2022. Snow will linger across northwest Wisconsin tonight, with light snow showers tonight and Wednesday for northern Minnesota. Expect difficult travel conditions tonight, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Slow down when driving on snow-covered roads, don't use cruise control, and be sure to turn headlights on! Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect this evening.
VIDEO: Surfing the Gales of November

Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
VIDEO: Blue Angels visit ahead of 2023 Duluth Airshow

Put the Duluth Airshow on your calendar! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline the July 15-16th. Two members of the team stopped in Duluth on Monday, to work on logistics in advance of all the fun. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman said he remembers seeing the Blue Angels...
Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville

If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus stop is at Buchanan...
Shedding pounds of plastic: A Duluth team’s recycling mission to reduce medical waste

What would you do with 1,500 pounds of plastic? Jessica Shade, a registered nurse at Essentia Health's Cancer Center in Duluth, saw an opportunity. Jessica has always been a steward of the environment and has a passion for reducing medical waste. In March, she introduced the entire Cancer Center to a sustainability program, called NexTrex, which turns plastic film waste into outdoor furniture.
Northland Neon breathes life into old signs and new creations

Dave Anderson - Northern News Now - November 25, 2022. It’s hard to hold a conversation in the Northland Neon shop on Woodland Avenue in Duluth. The hum and hiss of high-voltage, vacuums, and pumps keep a dull roar going on all through the workday. You need to be part chemist, part electrician, and part artist to work on neon signs.
Iron Range man sentenced to 48 years for ex-girlfriend’s death

Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 28, 2022. An Iron Range man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced in St. Louis County Court Monday. In October, he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Kristen Bicking, 32, at...
