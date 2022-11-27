Read full article on original website
‘Why Treaties Matter’ Exhibit Visits Duluth
With Native American Heritage Month drawing to an end, the John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health partnered with AICHO to display an exhibit that tells the story of why treaties matter. The traveling exhibit is owned and run by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and has been around since 2008....
Newly approved shelter dramatically increases homeless resources on Iron Range
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - November 29, 2022. Tuesday, the St. Louis County Board unanimously approved funding for a brand-new homeless shelter in Hibbing. The board set aside $1.66 million of American Rescue Plan dollars to help fund the new shelter. According to Scott Zahorik with the Arrowhead...
Shedding pounds of plastic: A Duluth team’s recycling mission to reduce medical waste
What would you do with 1,500 pounds of plastic? Jessica Shade, a registered nurse at Essentia Health's Cancer Center in Duluth, saw an opportunity. Jessica has always been a steward of the environment and has a passion for reducing medical waste. In March, she introduced the entire Cancer Center to a sustainability program, called NexTrex, which turns plastic film waste into outdoor furniture.
Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different
I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
VIDEO: Blue Angels visit ahead of 2023 Duluth Airshow
Put the Duluth Airshow on your calendar! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline the July 15-16th. Two members of the team stopped in Duluth on Monday, to work on logistics in advance of all the fun. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman said he remembers seeing the Blue Angels...
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
Downtown Duluth Offers Free Shuttle Service to Bentleyville
If you’re looking for a ride to Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Downtown Duluth is once again offering a free shuttle service. The Jingle Bus is back on the weekends giving free trips to Bentleyville from downtown and Canal Park. The Canal Park bus stop is at Buchanan...
VIDEO: Surfing the Gales of November
Known for the many shipwrecks they have caused, Lake Superior’s “Gales of November” have developed quite the reputation. Songs have been inspired by the gales, most famously Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The gales of November also invite people from all over to come surf the chilly waters of Lake Superior.
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
Duluth high school graduation rate drops below statewide average
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - High school graduation rates in Duluth have dropped below state rates, raising concern for the district. Duluth school leaders said that’s in part because of issues presented during the pandemic. Duluth Public School’s graduation rate for the 2020-2021 school year dropped to 71.46%....
Will Duluth Get A White Christmas This Year?
Thanksgiving is over and December is almost here. This means it is time to get into holiday mode and it also means, winter weather is upon us whether we like it or not. Things haven't been too bad so far!. We did have a few things of note in November...
Lingering snow tonight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 30, 2022. Snow will linger across northwest Wisconsin tonight, with light snow showers tonight and Wednesday for northern Minnesota. Expect difficult travel conditions tonight, especially in northwest Wisconsin. Slow down when driving on snow-covered roads, don't use cruise control, and be sure to turn headlights on! Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect this evening.
Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds. While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second....
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
Duluth man stabbed, DPD searching for suspect
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. According to DPD, it happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near East McCuen Street and 96th Avenue West, just west of the Oliver Bridge. DPD said the victim was taken to the...
Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Virginia, Minnesota man has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Derek Malevich, 42, was sentenced to 583 months in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, after he pleaded guilty in October. Bicking was in a previous relationship with Malevich but they weren't together...
