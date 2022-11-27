‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz still touching hearts at 100 (Editorial Board Opinion)

Read full article on original website
Charles M. Schulz’s 100th Birthday Tributes Show the Enduring Influence of “Peanuts”
On Saturday, November 26, cartoonists and fans the world over celebrated the 100th anniversary of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz. In the 22 years since his death, Schulz has remained an enduring and influential figure in the world of comics; a Slate article from 2007 accurately described Peanuts “one of America’s great epics of the comedy of failure.”
NPR
'Peanuts' Cartoonist Charles Schulz
This week marks the centennial of the birth of Charles Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts comic strip. We'll listen back to our 1990 interview with him. Plus, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead talks about pianist Vince Guaraldi, who created the music for. A Charlie Brown Christmas.
‘Golden Girls’ Star, Betty White, Was An Amazing Stepmom To Allen Ludden’s 3 Kids
Betty White, popularly known as the First Lady of Television, had an amazing Hollywood career that spanned over eight decades. While building a successful profession, she was also a loving wife to the late Allen Ludden and a caring mother to his children, David, Martha, and Sarah. Before meeting Allan, the Golden Girls star had gone through two failed marriages.
Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' For Free in 2022
Thanksgiving has finally arrived! While we check last-minute items off our grocery lists and hunt for the best Black Friday deals, it's important to remember that, above all, this holiday is about spending time with loved ones. There are many time-honored Thanksgiving traditions that bring families together every year, like breaking the wishbone, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and enjoying the most beloved Thanksgiving movies. Of course, there's one holiday film that's been around for decades and is perhaps the most well-known: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'American Psycho': 10 Great Film Adaptations That Were Despised by the Original Authors
A great novel, and a director willing to adapt it seems like a match made in heaven. For the author, there’s the prospect of their story reaching a new audience which, in turn, boosts publicity and leads to more sales. At the same time, filmmakers get a project with a proven story and a pre-existing fanbase and are guaranteed to pay up for tickets. Often though, this arrangement doesn't end well.
Stereogum
Bob Dylan Addresses Controversy Over Books And Art Signed With Autopen
Bob Dylan has addressed the “autopen” controversy surrounding his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, as well as certain “artwork prints.” As a reminder, fans who paid $599 to purchase limited-edition “hand-signed” copies of the book are set to be reimbursed by publisher Simon & Schuster, who recently admitted (after some badgering by fans) that Dylan’s “signatures” were done in a “penned replica form.” In a statement posted to social media, Dylan wrote that he’d been suffering from “a bad case of vertigo” since 2019, and it had “continued into the pandemic years.”
Adapting Stephen King's Grey Matter: 2019's Creepshow TV Series Premiere Is An Easter Egg Treasure Trove
Between its cast and various references, Creepshow's adaptation of "Grey Matter" is wall-to-wall Stephen King love.
‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer; country singer dies at 37; more: Buzz
A new trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” features a first look at Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road and more characters, including Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Anya Taylor-Joy as a kick-butt Princess Peach. Fans are still criticizing Chris Pratt, who doesn’t sound like he’s attempting Mario’s famous Italian accent even as he says “let’s-a go,” but video game fans are naturally excited for what looks to be a fun run through some of Nintendo’s biggest video games. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” also featuring Syracuse University alumnus Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, opens April 7, 2023, in theaters.
'The Masked Singer' Lambs Make History as They Take on Harp in Grand Finale
The Lambs, who fans think are Wilson Phillips, will battle against the Harp, who is thought to be Amber Riley, in the grand finale of "The Masked Singer."
crimereads.com
“Three Pines” Puts a Darker Lens on Louise Penny’s Series
There’s a line roughly 45 minutes into the first episode of “Three Pines,” Amazon’s new adaptation of Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache books, that so incensed Penny she denounced it on her Facebook page when the show’s trailer was first released. The crabby old poet,...
Popculture
Christina Applegate Lands Very Special Christmas Role
Christina Applegate has landed a very special Christmas role, which is sure to thrill fans of the beloved actress. Applegate will join other stars such as Brendan Fraser and Seth Rogen in a live table read of It's a Wonderful Life. Notably, this is one of Applegate's first projects following her MS diagnosis. She recently launched Season 3 of her Netflix series Dead to Me.
First It Was Winnie the Pooh—Now Bambi Is Being Turned Into a Bloodthirsty Killer in ‘Bambi: The Reckoning’
The lovable little fawn is now in the public domain—and he’s about to get a lot less lovable.
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
crimereads.com
The Art of the Cozy Mystery: Six Cozy Mysteries Featuring an Art Theme
One of the elements in cozies that can be lots of fun for authors to create is the main character’s occupation. As you peruse titles you find the genre offers bakers, librarians, booksellers, crafters, teachers, pet shop owners, chefs, and the list goes on. The challenge for me in creating the Paint by Murder mysteries was finding something unique and entertaining for my character to do when she wasn’t busy chasing clues to solve murders.
studyfinds.org
Best Stephen King Books Of All-Time: Top 5 Iconic Novels Most Beloved By Experts
Are you scared of clowns? Do you find them sinister, if not evil, or at least creepy? If your answer is yes, it may be “thanks to” legendary horror-author Stephen King. With so many bestsellers to leaf through, there are far too many options to include on the list of the best of the best Stephen King books. One contender, “It,” introduced the world to the evil killer-clown “Pennywise” – and installed a deep fear of those supposedly silly creatures in the subconscious of millions of readers. Stephen King made the scary clown a horror staple that continues to fuel our nightmares.
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Everybody’s favorite TV couple, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, married on this day in 1940. Their union, which spawned sitcom “I Love Lucy” and a media empire, lasted until 1960. And their offspring, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr., of course, followed in their show business footsteps…ABC TV film “Brian’s Song,” the true story Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo (James Caan) and his friendship with Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams), who watched Brian die a tragic death, debuted in 1971. It was remade in 2001 on ABC with Sean Maher and Mekhi Phifer in the lead roles…Actress-model Tanya Roberts joined ABC’s “Charlie’s Angels” for the fifth season in 1980. Her stint there would not last long; the series was canceled in the spring of 1981…”Father Dowling Mysteries” starring Tom Bosley and Tracy Nelson premiered as a TV movie on NBC in 1987. It became a weekly series in the winter of 1989, then moved to ABC later that year where it remained until 1991…Middle school sitcom “Good Morning Miss Bliss” debuted on Disney Channel in 1988. It starred Hayley Mills, Dennis Haskins, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies. It was the first series produced by a Big-3 network (NBC, in this case) for cable television. Following the conclusion of its brief 13-episode run, NBC retooled it as the classic teen comedy “Saved By The Bell“…Celebrity chef Ina Garten‘s cooking show “Barefoot Contessa” debuted on Food Network in 2002…Contestant Ken Jennings lost to Nancy Zerg on “Jeopardy!” in 2004, ending his record-breaking 74-game winning streak on the quiz show. He accumulated $2.52 million throughout that storied run, and he was recently named the first interim host of the game show in place of the beloved Alex Trebek…Also in 2004, reality competition “The Real Gilligan’s Island” debuted on TBS. The show that combined the format of “Survivor” with aspects from the classic sitcom ran for only two seasons. Notable actresses Nicole Eggert, Rachel Hunter, Erika Eleniak and Angie Everhart competed as “Ginger” during its brief run…On ABC’s “The View” in 2010, Susan Boyle‘s live performance of “O Holy Night” abruptly ends due to a coughing fit. The West Coast saw a re-recorded uninterrupted version in its entirety…Two sitcoms debuted in 2011: Fox’s short-lived “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” starring Jaime Pressly and TV Land’s “The Exes” starring Kristen Johnston, David Alan Basche, Donald Faison, Wayne Knight and Kelly Stables. The latter ran for four seasons.
dayton247now.com
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Horror & Sci-Fi
In October I published Still Happily Haunted, my extensive and annual guide to all things creepy and crawly that still serves as a fantastic guide to new, recent, or otherwise notable movies and collectables. It has your Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney Villains, Scooby-Doo!, books, movies, and so much more. But there's always something new or uncovered to be discovered. Here are a few new gifting ideas that didn't make it into October's guide.
The “25 Days of Christmas” Schedule
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season means only one thing – Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas! Don’t miss holiday favorites including Home Alone, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer December 1-25 on Freeform. So pour yourself an eggnog and grab a plate of cookies, Christmas is practically here.
