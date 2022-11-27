Writer's Corner: ‘First Snow’

I was sitting in my room, suffering from congestion and a sinus headache, when I saw movement outside my window. My room is on the second floor, so the view from my bed is limited. What I was seeing could only be one of two things: a small, flying creature or something weather related.

The sporadically fluttering flakes floated on lazy spirals through the air. As I’d rested, the temperature outside had plummeted, allowing the bits of frozen precipitation to swarm about my house like tiny crystalline bees. They mocked me, somehow knowing that my Southern heart longed for a home hundreds of miles from where I now sat, watching.

You see, as much as I love the beauty of the changing seasons, I grew to adulthood in a place that saw very little snow. Back home, the mountains retain their pine-covered greenness and the cold is manageable. I am fully able to function in a Mid-Western winter. I have been doing it a very long time. Lately, however, as the first snow falls, I am hit with a fierce, homesick-filled longing to be back in the South: To be home.

When the children were all small, life was, well, it was lively. There was so much joy and excitement because everything was new for them. I did all I could to make their childhood memorable. I was fulfilled by the sheer pleasure of sharing my life with those precious souls. It was a wonderful time.

Then a funny thing happened. Family moved to greener pastures, taking the nieces and nephews with them. People passed away. Children grew. My family dwindled. My heart broke a little from the loss of closeness. Sadly, no one seemed to notice or care. It was that year when my seasonal homesickness first hit me.

It comes at me just as September starts to paint on her colors. I feel it in the air, that sense of impending change. Years ago, when the family was around, it was enjoyable to be in the moment. Now it seems as if I spend most of my time alone, and that’s the hardest part for me. I love to laugh and spend time with people I care about, but while I am still here, most have moved on. Even friends are scarce commodities most days.

And so, I write. I create. I build worlds from words and paint. I garden so that I may draw sustenance from the ground. I breathe in the chilled Autumn air and I remember. I am so grateful for the time I’ve had with those I loved. I am grateful for everyone I meet and I hope I bring some small measure of joy.

I still find humor in the little things. I just don’t have too many folks to share my thoughts with these days. I guess that’s okay. I choose to look outside of myself, to share smiles with strangers and maybe, just maybe, make their day better. I am thankful for all I have been blessed with, both past and present. In the quiet moments spent looking out my window at the softly falling snow, I remember and dream of better days to come. And I think to myself, it truly is a beautiful life.

Tip: Be inspired by your emotions. Use memories as a framework to build a story upon and use how those memories make you feel to fill in the details.

Bio: Christine Cox lives and works in SW Michigan. Always driven to be creative, she is notorious for having many projects going at the same time. Yes, she does manage to get them done! She can be contacted at christine.cox37@yahoo.com.

Sturgis Writers’ Mill exists to create a community of writers who constructively encourage, support and challenge each other as they discover their unique voices. Any opinion expressed is solely that of the author.