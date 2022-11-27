Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

Pitt Panthers linebacker and captain SirVocea Dennis said he'll make up his mind about next season soon.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have some open spots at linebacker after graduate transfers Shayne Simon and Tylar Wiltz move on from their final seasons of college football. But the Panthers are patiently awaiting one key decision from senior SirVocea Dennis before looking at how they will fill the snaps at that position group next year.

Dennis said during the final weeks of the regular season that he had not yet made up his mind about whether to exercise another year of eligibility at Pitt or leave early to pursue a career in the NFL, but following the win over Miami, said he would announce his intentions "soon".

He's certainly raised his stock after earning Butkus Award semifinalist status and midseason All-American honors from Athlon Sports this season. He's made an All-ACC team in each of the past two seasons.

Losing Dennis would be a massive blow for the Panthers. 2022 was his second consecutive season leading the Panthers in tackles. He's added 36 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two interceptions over the course of his four years in Pittsburgh.

He would leave a thin and inexperienced linebacking corps behind him, with Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields being the only backers with significant playing expereince set to return.

