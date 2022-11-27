I have been a cat owner for going on 11 years. My husband and I got our cat when I was in my first year of graduate school. He had cats his whole life, but owning a cat was a new experience for me. Our cat lived with me and would spend every other weekend on the road with me to visit my husband (then boyfriend). Flynn (our cat) was a seasoned traveler by the time we got married and his trips in the car quickly dwindled to near nothing. By the time we settled in Michigan, our cat went on no car rides for close to six years.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO