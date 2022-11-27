ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
B1G announces individual special teams honors for 2022 season

A lot of awards were handed out on Tuesday. The B1G announced the winners of the special teams awards. First up was Jake Moody from Michigan. This is Moody’s second time winning B1G Kicker of the Year. Moody has made all his extra points this year and went 26-for-32 on field goals, contributing for 132 points.
INDIANA STATE

