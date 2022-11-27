Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Price Prepares Major Move, Here Are Potential Reasons
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Alameda Crypto Fund Apparently Owes $55,000 to Bar in Bahamas
If you did not already have enough with the Alameda and FTX show, here's yet another fact that has surprised the whole crypto community. According to its list of creditors, Alameda owes more than $50,000 to a resort bar in the Bahamas called Margaritaville Beach Resort. The sheet released recently...
u.today
Bitcoin Miners Selling 135% of Their Profits: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Transferred as XRP Price up 6.53%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Gains 83% as Whale Accumulation Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB May Finally Take over SOL, Millions of XRP Moved by Bitstamp, Capital Venture Founder Makes Prediction on Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. SHIB can finally take over Solana in market cap top if these things happen. Per CoinMarketCap’s data, Shiba Inu has yet again surpassed Solana in terms of market capitalization. It is possible that the take of SHIB over SOL at the top will remain, considering a number of positive and negative price triggers. SHIB, being Dogecoin’s copycat, is benefiting from all the factors driving up the price of the first meme coin. The next chance for another rally is DOGE’s birthday, Dec. 6. SOL, on the other hand, is still under pressure due to its affiliation with FTX and Alameda Research. As it turned out, not all SOL tokens were sold during the global sell-off, with 46.8 million SOL still owned by Alameda.
u.today
XRP Becomes Third Largest Asset on Canada's Major Crypto Exchange, Here's How Many Millions It Holds
Crypto analytics portal Nansen revealed data from cryptocurrency exchanges as part of a trend toward publishing proof of reserves. As became known then, 16.67% of the holdings of Coinsquare, a major Canadian cryptocurrency exchange, are in XRP. Second only to BTC and ETH, Coinsquare's XRP reserves stand at 52.6 million...
u.today
Cardano Blockchain Insights Reveal Abnormal Increase in This Metric: Details
The number of Plutus-based smart contracts created on the Cardano blockchain experienced a spike in early November. Looking at the graph presented by Cardano Blockchain Insights, a break can be seen when 49 Plutus-based smart contracts were created between Nov. 7 and 8. Although the scale flattened out further, the metric continued onward with an increase in performance.
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit Resolution Would Be Epic for Crypto, Capital Venture Founder Predicts
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin
In a recently published blog post, Ulrich Bindseil, director general of market infrastructure and payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), and Jürgen Schaaf, advisor to the senior management of the market infrastructure and payments business area of the ECB, predict that Bitcoin is heading toward irrelevance. Bindseil and...
u.today
This Is Why XRP Is Getting Removed from Coinbase Wallet
The Coinbase Wallet, a product of the cryptocurrency exchange of the same name, will disable support for XRP and some other coins, it was reported a few hours ago. This will happen early next year and is due to low activity around these assets, according to Coinbase Wallet's official Twitter account.
u.today
Litecoin Sets Up 200% Rally: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 28
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Is Something Shady Happening with Binance? Breakdown of $2 Billion "Audit" Transaction
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
3 Trends for the Cryptocurrency Market in 2023
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
What Potential Investment Opportunities Exist in 2023? Tokens for Play-to-Earn and Tourism
The year 2023 appears to be promising for cryptocurrency tokens. We discuss a number of the most intriguing initiatives, such as Tora Inu (TORA). Due to the recent uptick in the market, investors are eagerly preparing for 2023. Although there are many reasons to be positive, there is no assurance that the market as a whole will have a successful year. There is still uncertainty, and if bears gain control, there may be an opportunity for a slide through support levels.
u.today
50,000 Bitcoin Bought in Five Days as These Investors Prepare for Santa Rally
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Is Ethereum's Coin Burn Mechanism Dying?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Millions of XRP Shoveled to Ripple ODL Exchanges, Here's Who's Behind This
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0