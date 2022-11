Pictured are: Club members with completed flower arrangements. (Courtesy Photo)

The Odessa Study Club November meeting was recently held at Black Tulip Floral Design.

Members attended a class in which they learned about floral design and created their own flower arrangements by following a demonstration and instructions from Black Tulip co-owner Ed Salazar.

Fall themed refreshments were provided by Hostesses Julie Brown and Tammy Hawkins.

Black Tulip co-owner Ed Salazar gives instructions on floral arrangements. (Courtesy Photo)