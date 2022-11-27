Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Overturned 18-wheeler closes portion of Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 Tuesday morning. We’re told that the Northbound lanes of Highway 56 (Mike Padgett) are closed from the International Paper Company to Doug Bernard Parkway. Injuries were reported and one person was transported […]
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Morning Mix- Giving Tuesday, Augusta’s Got Talent, and more!
Randy Duteau talks about the Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday at Calhoun Park.
Crash on I-520 near Mike Padgett slows traffic
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is moving slowly right now on Bobby Jones expressway near Mike Padgett highway due to an accident in the east bound lane. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office several vehicles are involved. Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly before 7:30 Monday morning. Injuries are reported. Motorists may want to […]
WRDW-TV
Gas prices drop in Georgia, South Carolina over the past week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.04, decreasing by 7 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
Gordon Highway reopened after vehicle strikes traffic signal
All lanes of Gordon Highway at Highland Avenue have since reopened after a crash Tuesday night involving a utility pole supporting a traffic signal at the intersection.
WRDW-TV
See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roastedmarshmallows. The park was packed, and the energy was high. Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the...
WRDW-TV
Hacker messes with Grovetown woman’s fridge, washer and dryer
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown woman is a victim of a hacking crime – through her smart appliances. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that someone had hacked into her home computer and turned off her surveillance cameras, rendering them useless on Nov. 22.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Thomson High School football team reaching the playoffs, McDuffie County students will get out of school early Friday. The team won its third-round state playoff game against South Atlanta on the day after Thanksgiving. As a result, the team will be travel this Friday to compete in the final four against Appling County.
wfxg.com
Augusta Christmas Parade 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events to enjoy during the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, here are some events to celebrate the holidays. There are events for everyone, kids and adults, along with several community service programs to give the gift of giving. Kid events. Lights of the South- Nov. 21-Dec. 30., 633 Louisville Road, Grovetown...
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
WRDW-TV
Toys for Tots donations dive from 50,000 to 150 so far
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Toys for Tots program is celebrating 75 years, but this is a tough one. Locally, the Marine Corps program gave out 50,000 toys for Christmas, but so far this year, only 150 toys have been donated. This year, Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations...
WRDW-TV
Screven Co. farmer offers tips for taking care of your Christmas tree
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For many, the Christmas holidays officially start with the purchase of a fresh tree. But that “real” tree involves more work than just buying it and bringing it home. As you start looking for your perfect Christmas tree, one tree grower said you...
WRDW-TV
Christmas tree lighting events to attend during the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the holiday season, several places have announced their tree lighting events for the public to attend. Here is everything you need to know about each local tree lighting event. Fort Gordon’s Christmas festival and tree lighting. Barton Field, Dec. 1., at 4 p.m., between...
WRDW-TV
Brigham center closed, but will reopen for Election Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Henry Brigham swim center and senior center are currently closed. Officials say construction for a new center starts Dec. 12. But the building will still be open for early voting and Election Day on Dec. 6 for the Georgia Senate runoff. Just before Thanksgiving, staff...
Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
Augustans to meet about creating new city out of Summerville and other neighborhoods
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of Augustans want to combine their neighborhoods into an entirely new city. Once again Summerville could operate as its own entity, just like it did more than a century ago. This time with several other communities. It’s a measure being seriously discussed for the future. “This idea is the […]
wgac.com
Rescue Of The Week: Baskerville
Here’s my rescue of the week: Baskerville. Baskerville is playful, friendly and happy, and a big fan of other dogs and people. He has actually helped out with some temperament assessments on new dogs and was a great partner and playmate. He’s a cuddly boy who loves to climb into your lap and nuzzle you with his big blocky head. He passed the cat test, too.
WRDW-TV
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews diverted traffic on I-20 eastbound near the state line due to two separate accidents on Thanksgiving. Richmond County dispatchers say the first accident happened at mile marker 201. The second occurred at mile marker 200. Both accidents were called in around 4 p.m....
