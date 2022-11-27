ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

Overturned 18-wheeler closes portion of Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 Tuesday morning. We’re told that the Northbound lanes of Highway 56 (Mike Padgett) are closed from the International Paper Company to Doug Bernard Parkway. Injuries were reported and one person was transported […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Crash on I-520 near Mike Padgett slows traffic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Traffic is moving slowly right now on Bobby Jones expressway near Mike Padgett highway due to an accident in the east bound lane. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office several vehicles are involved. Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly before 7:30 Monday morning. Injuries are reported. Motorists may want to […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Gas prices drop in Georgia, South Carolina over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.04, decreasing by 7 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roastedmarshmallows. The park was packed, and the energy was high. Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Hacker messes with Grovetown woman’s fridge, washer and dryer

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown woman is a victim of a hacking crime – through her smart appliances. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that someone had hacked into her home computer and turned off her surveillance cameras, rendering them useless on Nov. 22.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Thomson High School football team reaching the playoffs, McDuffie County students will get out of school early Friday. The team won its third-round state playoff game against South Atlanta on the day after Thanksgiving. As a result, the team will be travel this Friday to compete in the final four against Appling County.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta Christmas Parade 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Here are some events to enjoy during the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, here are some events to celebrate the holidays. There are events for everyone, kids and adults, along with several community service programs to give the gift of giving. Kid events. Lights of the South- Nov. 21-Dec. 30., 633 Louisville Road, Grovetown...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Toys for Tots donations dive from 50,000 to 150 so far

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Toys for Tots program is celebrating 75 years, but this is a tough one. Locally, the Marine Corps program gave out 50,000 toys for Christmas, but so far this year, only 150 toys have been donated. This year, Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas tree lighting events to attend during the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the holiday season, several places have announced their tree lighting events for the public to attend. Here is everything you need to know about each local tree lighting event. Fort Gordon’s Christmas festival and tree lighting. Barton Field, Dec. 1., at 4 p.m., between...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Brigham center closed, but will reopen for Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Henry Brigham swim center and senior center are currently closed. Officials say construction for a new center starts Dec. 12. But the building will still be open for early voting and Election Day on Dec. 6 for the Georgia Senate runoff. Just before Thanksgiving, staff...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Increased police presence at Burke County Schools amid threats to schools across Georgia

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security. Authorities released the following statement: At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Rescue Of The Week: Baskerville

Here’s my rescue of the week: Baskerville. Baskerville is playful, friendly and happy, and a big fan of other dogs and people. He has actually helped out with some temperament assessments on new dogs and was a great partner and playmate. He’s a cuddly boy who loves to climb into your lap and nuzzle you with his big blocky head. He passed the cat test, too.
AUGUSTA, GA

