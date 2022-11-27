ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team offenses

MLive released its offensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Wednesday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between strong-armed quarterbacks, powerful running backs, speedy receivers, punishing linemen and big-legged kickers, there is a lot of talent represented in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

EMU’s Jose Ramirez makes history with MAC Defensive MVP award

Jose Ramirez made history Wednesday when he was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player. The standout Eastern Michigan defensive end became the first player in the program’s history to earn MVP honors after a stellar senior season. Ramirez has set the EMU single-season record for sacks with 12...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams dominate to open 2022-23 season

ANN ARBOR – It was a dominant start to the season for several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams on Tuesday. Saline rolled past Livonia Stevenson 47-14 as Keira Roehm led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to Roehm’s performance, Kadyn Maida added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists and Kate Stemmer recorded eight points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
EAST LANSING, MI
Cleveland.com

Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB, Cincinnati commit in class of 2023, reopens recruitment following Luke Fickell's move

One key prospect in the 2023 recruiting class is back on the market after Sunday’s news of Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati for the Wisconsin job. The player is Amare Snowden, a 4-star cornerback out of Roseville High School in Roseville, Michigan. The 6-foot-3 CB had committed to the Bearcats in June but announced he will reopen his recruitment following Fickell’s departure.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents

A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
EAST LANSING, MI

