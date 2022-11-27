Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team offenses
MLive released its offensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Wednesday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between strong-armed quarterbacks, powerful running backs, speedy receivers, punishing linemen and big-legged kickers, there is a lot of talent represented in...
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 11/27/22
The 2022 high school football season has come to an end. Eight teams walked off the field in Detroit over the weekend with the one trophy they were dreaming about when they first took the field in August for practice, the one they had to battle through a nine-week regular season and a 32-team bracket just to get their hands on.
MLive.com
Manchester quarterback Kannon Duffing plays a part in state championship weekend
DETROIT -- The dream of high school football players from around Michigan is to spent part of their Thanksgiving weekend on the turf at Ford Field. That is the aim of 491 teams from around the state who set out in August with the start of practice and battle their way through a season in hopes of playing for a championship.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
MLive.com
EMU’s Jose Ramirez makes history with MAC Defensive MVP award
Jose Ramirez made history Wednesday when he was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player. The standout Eastern Michigan defensive end became the first player in the program’s history to earn MVP honors after a stellar senior season. Ramirez has set the EMU single-season record for sacks with 12...
MLive.com
Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State
Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
MLive.com
Close loss has Michigan basketball believing it can beat any team in the country
“You just took one of the top teams in the country down to the wire. That means you’re one of the top teams in the country.”. -- Ex-Michigan star Trey Burke’s message to the Michigan Wolverines after their narrow loss to Virginia.
MLive.com
Top 10 Metro Detroit girls basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season
The girls basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. West Bloomfield (2021-22 record: 25-1)
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams dominate to open 2022-23 season
ANN ARBOR – It was a dominant start to the season for several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams on Tuesday. Saline rolled past Livonia Stevenson 47-14 as Keira Roehm led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to Roehm’s performance, Kadyn Maida added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists and Kate Stemmer recorded eight points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
MLive.com
Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
HometownLife.com
The boys basketball rivalry between Canton, Plymouth is about to get much more personal
Canton boys basketball coach Jimmy Reddy lost one of his top assistants to rival Plymouth. So, naturally, that means lunchtime inside the physical education office at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon is about to be much more awkward starting this winter. Wait, what does that even mean?. It's true.
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
The Oakland Press
Assault case advances against former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen
A former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle waived his right to a preliminary exam that had been scheduled for Monday. The case against Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, now heads to Oakland County Circuit Court, as bound...
MLive.com
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents
Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
MLive.com
Next up for Michigan basketball: No. 3 Virginia, the best old team in the country
ANN ARBOR -- Virginia, the team Michigan will host on Tuesday night, plays a unique defense. Essentially, one defender puts pressure on the ball and his four teammates pack the middle of the floor to help on dribble penetration. The “Pack Line” has helped Virginia became one of the most...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball falls to No. 3 Virginia, wastes golden opportunity
ANN ARBOR -- It was right there for the taking, an early-season statement over the No. 3 team in the country. Instead, Michigan, which led by double digits in the second half and by one in the final minute, failed to finish strong. The result was a 70-68 home loss...
saturdaytradition.com
4-star CB, Cincinnati commit in class of 2023, reopens recruitment following Luke Fickell's move
One key prospect in the 2023 recruiting class is back on the market after Sunday’s news of Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati for the Wisconsin job. The player is Amare Snowden, a 4-star cornerback out of Roseville High School in Roseville, Michigan. The 6-foot-3 CB had committed to the Bearcats in June but announced he will reopen his recruitment following Fickell’s departure.
MLive.com
Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents
A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
Comments / 0