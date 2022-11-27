Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense
Another entertaining season of high school football is in the books, meaning it is time to recognize the best from the Metro Detroit coverage area. MLive’s Metro Detroit Football Dream Team is absolutely loaded with talent once again. Along with the usual positions on offense, there are “all-purpose” selections...
A look at Michigan football’s path to a national championship
For a second straight year, Michigan is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into the Big Ten championship game. But unlike last season, when it had one loss on its resume, Jim Harbaugh’s program isn’t necessarily in a must-win position Saturday against Purdue to receive a berth in the four-team playoff.
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 11/27/22
The 2022 high school football season has come to an end. Eight teams walked off the field in Detroit over the weekend with the one trophy they were dreaming about when they first took the field in August for practice, the one they had to battle through a nine-week regular season and a 32-team bracket just to get their hands on.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football’s rollercoaster recruiting cycle continues
Michigan was full steam ahead on the recruiting trail after Saturday’s win over Ohio State. The Wolverines landed three commits from Ohio prospects since then (and also one the day before the game) as they look to capitalize on their 12-0 regular season. But their 2023 class took a...
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
MLive.com
Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
MLive.com
Close loss has Michigan basketball believing it can beat any team in the country
“You just took one of the top teams in the country down to the wire. That means you’re one of the top teams in the country.”. -- Ex-Michigan star Trey Burke’s message to the Michigan Wolverines after their narrow loss to Virginia.
Detroit Lions embracing meaningful December football during postseason push
ALLEN PARK -- For the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions (4-7) enter December in the NFC playoff picture, eyeing meaningful football games this late in the campaign. It’s the first time center Frank Ragnow, and most of the locker room have experienced this feeling at this point of the year. Ragnow’s rookie year was Detroit’s best during his parts of seasons here, with the Lions going 6-10 back in 2018.
Why Mazi Smith’s game vs. Ohio State was the best of his Michigan career
ANN ARBOR – Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has had four media appearances since his team’s win over Ohio State on Saturday, and he can’t stop raving about Mazi Smith’s performance. Smith is a captain and is the “tip of the spear” Michigan’s defense, but as...
Can Michigan do it again? Where to buy tickets to the Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Big Ten Football Championship Game started in 2011. It took a decade for the Michigan Wolverines to win their first, routing Iowa last December 42-3. A year later, fans will flock to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to see if Michigan can do it again. This time, the opponent is Big Ten West champion Purdue with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
2022 ‘My Cause, My Cleats:’ See what Detroit Lions players will wear this year
ALLEN PARK -- It’s time again for Detroit Lions players and those around the NFL to feature favorite charities and causes on their cleats for Week 13 games. Most of the custom-designed cleats featured this weekend will be auctioned off by the league to support chosen charities and organizations. Click here to check out what causes are featured from around the NFL.
Detroit Lions host pair of defensive backs for tryouts, add 1 to practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted a pair of defensive backs for tryouts, eventually signing one to their practice squad. Chris Wilcox and Jarren Williams were in Allen Park for tryouts, per the league’s transaction wire. Williams, a cornerback who spent two seasons with the New York Giants, was signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
HometownLife.com
The boys basketball rivalry between Canton, Plymouth is about to get much more personal
Canton boys basketball coach Jimmy Reddy lost one of his top assistants to rival Plymouth. So, naturally, that means lunchtime inside the physical education office at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon is about to be much more awkward starting this winter. Wait, what does that even mean?. It's true.
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
Lions back from Thanksgiving, prepping for improving Jaguars team after break
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are back from the weekend off, recovering and moving forward after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving. And it’ll be no easy task in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will visit Detroit fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Jacksonville hung with the Ravens every step of the way, then orchestrated a game-winning drive with their young franchise quarterback taking over while feeding two familiar faces from around these parts.
The Oakland Press
Assault case advances against former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen
A former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle waived his right to a preliminary exam that had been scheduled for Monday. The case against Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, now heads to Oakland County Circuit Court, as bound...
19 Indianapolis restaurants Michigan fans should visit while at the Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS - University of Michigan fans will be flocking to Indianapolis this weekend to see the Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game. And while fans are staying in town, they’ll be looking for some local staples to dine at. Saturday night’s game is...
