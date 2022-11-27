ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense

Another entertaining season of high school football is in the books, meaning it is time to recognize the best from the Metro Detroit coverage area. MLive’s Metro Detroit Football Dream Team is absolutely loaded with talent once again. Along with the usual positions on offense, there are “all-purpose” selections...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions embracing meaningful December football during postseason push

ALLEN PARK -- For the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions (4-7) enter December in the NFC playoff picture, eyeing meaningful football games this late in the campaign. It’s the first time center Frank Ragnow, and most of the locker room have experienced this feeling at this point of the year. Ragnow’s rookie year was Detroit’s best during his parts of seasons here, with the Lions going 6-10 back in 2018.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Can Michigan do it again? Where to buy tickets to the Big Ten Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Big Ten Football Championship Game started in 2011. It took a decade for the Michigan Wolverines to win their first, routing Iowa last December 42-3. A year later, fans will flock to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to see if Michigan can do it again. This time, the opponent is Big Ten West champion Purdue with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Grand Rapids Press

2022 ‘My Cause, My Cleats:’ See what Detroit Lions players will wear this year

ALLEN PARK -- It’s time again for Detroit Lions players and those around the NFL to feature favorite charities and causes on their cleats for Week 13 games. Most of the custom-designed cleats featured this weekend will be auctioned off by the league to support chosen charities and organizations. Click here to check out what causes are featured from around the NFL.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Lions back from Thanksgiving, prepping for improving Jaguars team after break

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are back from the weekend off, recovering and moving forward after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving. And it’ll be no easy task in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will visit Detroit fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Jacksonville hung with the Ravens every step of the way, then orchestrated a game-winning drive with their young franchise quarterback taking over while feeding two familiar faces from around these parts.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
