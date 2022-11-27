Read full article on original website
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:30 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – A Cancer Support Group meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at The Terrace at Ruby View senior center, 1995 Ruby View Drive. It will be hosted by Cindy Staszak, an Elko pancreatic cancer stage 4 survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, CETI. Any age is...
Eldridge, Corkill go for gold at WNFR
ELKO — The Super Bowl of Rodeo is back. Starting Thursday and running for 10 nights, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo takes center — or court — at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Nevada will be represented once again by a pair of Silver State...
Mailbox lights being installed in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – New lights are coming to Spring Creek’s mailboxes with installations planned throughout the homeowners’ association. Four light posts have been set up at mailboxes in each residential section of Spring Creek. The locations include the Firehouse Fields, Valley Bend Drive, Spring Valley Parkway and...
Douglas J. Passmore
Douglas J. Passmore was born in Dallas, Texas on August 6, 1955 to Pauline F. Passmore (Stegelman) and Truman D. Passmore. He passed away peacefully in Elko, Nevada July 21, 2022. Douglas was an amazing father, a husband for 20 years, a business owner for 27 years, a proud grandfather, and a true friend to all who crossed his path.
Festival of Trees lights up for annual tradition
ELKO — For 32 years the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority has hosted an annual tradition that is a favorite event for many locals: the Festival of Trees. This year drew their biggest crowd of donors with 173 entries, with proceeds going to four local charities. All winnings from...
Spring Creek hopes for breakout season
SPRING CREEK — In the second season for head coach Nate Holland, the Spring Creek boys basketball team hopes for a much-improved campaign. Last year, the Spartans went 2-20 overall and were held winless (0-12) in league play of the Division 3A North-East. The 2022-23 season gets underway at...
Lady Spartans roll in season opener
SPRING CREEK — In its season opener, the Spring Creek girls basketball team was too much for Division 1A program Green Valley Christian. On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans rolled over the Lady Guardians by 40 points — only allowing two points after halftime in a 53-13 victory. The...
Public lands grazing updates back on the agenda
Proposals to modernize and streamline public lands grazing regulations have been on the sidelines for a while, but work on changing the regulations has started up again. “There hasn’t been much movement on it in the last couple years,” Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore told the county’s Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission at their Nov. 28 meeting. “But this year BLM picked it up again, and they’re looking at going forward.”
Parents, students, staff support four-day school week
ELKO – Two-thirds to three-quarters of students, parents and staff favor switching to a four-day week at Elko and Spring Creek schools, according to survey results presented to the school board. Now it will be up to board members to decide whether to make the move at Elko County’s...
School District OKs new weapons policy for staff
ELKO – A new weapons policy for employees is now in effect for the Elko County School District prohibiting them for carrying guns and additional weapons -- including stun guns -- within school facilities unless they are law enforcement, but the policy also allows Superintendent Clayton Anderson to approve exceptions.
Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday under the direction of a new head coach. Last season, the Lady Spartans went 23-6 overall and 9-3...
Indians defend title with new-look squad
ELKO — After claiming its first state championship since 1981, the Elko boys basketball team will begin its title defense Thursday with a new squad — hosting the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic. Last season, the Indians were dominant — rolling to a 26-2 overall record and...
Elko man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
ELKO – An Elko drug trafficker with a long history of offenses has been sentenced to prison. George A. Smith, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of low-level trafficking in controlled substances, one count of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, and one count of burglary of a residence and was sentenced Monday to 7 to 18 years in prison by District Judge Kriston Hill.
Elko District Court sentencings
----- Dominick Jon Michael Palmer, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and placed on probation for two years and ordered to enter and successfully complete a program at Bristlecone Recovery Center.
Man held on $100K bail after failing to show up in court
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested in August for assault with a deadly weapon was arrested again on Thanksgiving Day for failing to appear in court on the charges. Jerremy J. Gamble, 40, was originally arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly pointing a BB gun near a man in a northside trailer park.
