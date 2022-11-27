Read full article on original website
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Buccaneers failing to make a move with Byron Leftwich
The best time for the Buccaneers to fire Byron Leftwich was a few weeks ago. The fact that the team is still missing the memo is concerning. After several days of the entirety of the Buccaneers fanbase calling for Byron Leftwich to be fired, the team has still done nothing.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Cardinals: These two prospects have the tools to breakout in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals are boasting some of the most exciting prospects in baseball at the moment. The much anticipated debut of Jordan Walker will happen in 2023, who is already looking like a future star. Three other names from that same 2020 Draft are looking like studs as well in shortstop Maysn Winn, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, and OF/DH Alec Burleson, who has already made his big league debut.
